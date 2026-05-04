RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Global Growth Assets Inc. ("GGAI") announced today a reduction in the management fees in respect of Series A and Series F of Global Iman Fund (the "Fund").

Effective May 1, 2026, the management fee applicable to Series A and Series F of the Fund was reduced as indicated below:

Series Current Management Fee New Management Fee Series A 2.50 % 2.45 % Series F 1.50 % 1.45 %

About Global Growth Assets Inc.

GGAI is the trustee and investment fund manager of the Fund. The head office of GGAI is located at 100 Mural Street, Suite 201, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 1J3.

For further information on GGAI, please visit www.globalgrowth.ca email [email protected] or you can reach GGAI at 1-866-680-4734 or 416-642-3532.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Global Growth Assets Inc.

Media Contact: Alex Manickaraj, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Global Growth Assets Inc., Email: [email protected]