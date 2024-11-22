Global focus on vocational education at Tianjin conference

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- A report from China Daily

The 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference brought together around 1,000 delegates in Tianjin in North China this week from Wednesday to Friday. Discussions at the conference have revolved around topics such as industry-education integration, sustainable development, teacher training and lifelong learning.

The 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference has been taking place in Tianjin this week. [Photo/china.com.cn]

Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Education, the National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO and the Tianjin municipal government, the conference aims to advance vocational education as a driver of innovation and sustainable development worldwide.

The event introduces six key initiatives to shape vocational education globally: a comprehensive conference featuring keynote speeches, ministerial roundtables and bilateral talks; a global alliance uniting vocational institutions, industries and educational organizations; the presentation of the world vocational education award; an international skills competition with 42 tracks; an exhibition highlighting achievements in vocational education, intangible cultural heritage and international cooperation; and the launch of World Vocational and Technical Education, a journal produced by Tianjin University of Technology and Education.

In a video address to the conference, Stefania Giannini, assistant director-general for education at UNESCO, highlighted vocational education as a catalyst for transformation. She referenced UNESCO's recent Recommendation on Education for Peace, Human Rights, and Sustainable Development, which emphasizes vocational education as a driver of change.

Calling for greater investment and innovation in vocational education to meet global challenges, Giannini said skills are the passport to navigating today's complex world.

Huai Jinpeng, China's minister of education, said vocational education should align with the trends of the times, uphold the essence of education and preserve its unique characteristics. It should anchor its development goals amid evolving opportunities and challenges, striving for innovative breakthroughs, he added.

Huai outlined a vision for vocational education as "5I" education -- Inclusive, Industry-oriented, Innovative, Intelligent, and International -- positioned to serve all, integrate with industries, drive innovation, embrace smart technologies and foster global cooperation.

To ensure smooth volunteer services during the conference, the Tianjin Municipal Youth League recruited 1,448 young volunteers from nine universities, including Nankai University. Their duties spanned more than 30 roles, including guest registration, conference coordination, translation, media reception and medical assistance.

