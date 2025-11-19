Global Enterprises Tap India Operations to Scale AI ROI, Finds Zinnov-ProHance Study

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- As U.S. enterprises intensify their AI investments, a new joint study by Zinnov and ProHance reveals how their India operations are emerging as key engines to scale and measure AI impact globally. The study finds that 92% of India operations of global enterprises are piloting or scaling AI initiatives, yet 70% lack structured frameworks to measure ROI.

Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance (left) with Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov

The study, titled 'Navigating AI ROI: How India Operations of Global Enterprises Can Unlock Scalable Enterprise Value', surveyed over 160 business and technology leaders to uncover how global organizations are translating AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.

"For U.S. enterprises, India has become an essential extension of their innovation ecosystem, not an alternative to it," said Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov. "The conversation has moved beyond adoption to accountability. The next competitive frontier for AI is proving business impact -- faster innovation, higher accuracy, and differentiated customer experiences."

To help enterprises close the measurement gap, Zinnov and ProHance have developed a pragmatic 'ROI from AI' framework built around five dimensions: maturity, baseline, adoption breadth and depth, total cost of ownership, and value delivered. The framework provides a structured approach to align AI programs with enterprise goals and quantify returns with precision.

"The study reinforces that AI ROI isn't a regional conversation, it's a global one," added Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance. "India operations offer the scale and depth for enterprises to operationalize AI models developed in the U.S., helping transform pilot outcomes into enterprise-wide impact."

The research identifies four critical enablers for sustainable AI scaling: unified data and infrastructure, domain-specific talent, robust governance, and measurable adoption depth. Together, these elements help enterprises move from AI experimentation to accountable growth.

As U.S. companies face heightened scrutiny over AI spending and outcomes, India's operations are proving integral to delivering measurable ROI and sustaining global competitiveness. The synergy between U.S. strategy and India execution is setting the pace for the next phase of enterprise AI maturity.

