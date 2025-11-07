Company to leverage assets in Canada and South Korea for end-to-end production

TORONTO and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global Battery Materials Corp. ("Global Battery Materials" or "GB Materials" or the "Company") has launched as a vertically integrated Critical Minerals and technology company. This new platform was created through the strategic combination of South Korea's SongWoo EM Co., Ltd. and the Canadian assets of G6 Energy Corp. Backed by strategic and institutional investors, this new company is focused on rapidly building and scaling an independent, 100% ex-China supply chain for graphite-based anode materials--a core component for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and grid energy storage.

Global Battery Materials Forms New Company to Close Ex-China Graphite Critical Mineral Supply Gap Post this Mill Area Kearney Mine, Canada - Global Battery Materials

The launch comes as demand for secure and transparent Critical Mineral supply chains accelerates across the global energy sector. Graphite, which makes up the largest portion of raw materials in every lithium-ion battery, is designated a Critical Mineral across North America, Europe, and Asia. Nearly 98 percent of global graphite processing is concentrated in China, creating significant strategic and economic risks. Recent Chinese export controls and U.S. anti-dumping measures underscore the urgency of developing robust domestic and allied sources of supply.

"Critical Minerals are at the heart of energy security and industrial strategy. We are bringing together proven assets in Tier 1 jurisdictions and experienced leadership to accelerate the development of a sustainable supply chain for graphite anode materials," said Renaud Adams, Chairman of Global Battery Materials.

GB Materials directly addresses this challenge by combining Canadian natural resource strength with South Korean process technology. This structure establishes a vertically integrated supply chain designed specifically for speed, cost efficiency, and resilience.

Canadian Operations

In Canada, GB Materials owns the Kearney Mine in Ontario--one of North America's only previously producing natural graphite assets. The site features a high-quality mineral resource, substantial existing infrastructure, and government support. The Company is advancing a restart plan designed to deliver one of the sector's fastest, lowest-cost paths to commercial-scale production.

South Korean Operations

In South Korea, GB Materials operates an advanced pilot plant and research center in Siheung, providing the technological foundation for its downstream operations. The facility utilizes patented processes to create anode materials that meet rigorous customer requirements. This process achieves high yields and consistent quality while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact. These materials are engineered to meet the high-performance standards required for electric mobility, grid-scale storage, defense, and AI infrastructure.

GB Materials is led by a seasoned management team, bringing deep global expertise in mining, advanced materials, and lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

Renaud Adams, Non-Executive Chairman , brings over 30 years of global mining leadership and currently serves as CEO of IAMGOLD Corp.

, brings over 30 years of global mining leadership and currently serves as CEO of IAMGOLD Corp. Eric Miller , Chief Executive Officer , has two decades of leadership in advanced manufacturing and automotive materials.

, , has two decades of leadership in advanced manufacturing and automotive materials. Ian McCallum, Chief Operating Officer – Materials , has nearly 30 years of experience in advanced materials and battery technology, and holds several lithium-ion patents.

, has nearly 30 years of experience in advanced materials and battery technology, and holds several lithium-ion patents. Karl Trudeau, Chief Operating Officer – Mining, brings more than 20 years of specialized experience in sustainable graphite mining operations.

"Graphite remains one of the most essential yet vulnerable materials in the energy transition. Our company was built to address the urgent need for a reliable supply of Critical Minerals," said Eric Miller, Chief Executive Officer of GB Materials. "By combining Canada's resource base with Korea's advanced processing expertise, we will bring practical and scalable solutions to the market."

The Company anticipates production of active anode material to commence in 2028. By combining a prior producing, proven Canadian resource with leading-edge processing capabilities, GB Materials delivers a scalable, resilient, and de-risked solution for supplying graphite Critical Minerals in North America.

About Global Battery Materials

Global Battery Materials is a critical minerals and technology company delivering high-performance materials and proven production methods for a cleaner energy future. With operations in Canada and South Korea, GB Materials is building an ex-China supply chain for natural graphite products and active anode materials, anchored by a previously producing Canadian mine. GB Materials is advancing sustainable mining and patented processing technologies to accelerate commercial-scale production and strengthen critical mineral independence for energy, defense, and technology applications worldwide. Learn more at www.globalbatterymaterials.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Global Battery Materials Corp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "intend", "expect", "believe", "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "study", "target", estimate", "forecast", "predict", "outlook", "mission", "aspire", "plan", "schedule", "potential", "progress", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on GB Materials' current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events and are based on information currently available to it. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, projected timelines with respect to the production of active anode material by the Company as well as the strategic goals of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made and is inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known or unknown factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for GB Materials, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining any necessary permits, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting GB Materials' operations, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impact of the global trade conditions, including the imposition of tariffs by governments in countries including but not limited to the United States and responses thereto by other governments, and general economic conditions.

Although GB Materials has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. GB Materials does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement that is included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Global Battery Materials