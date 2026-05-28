Global Battery Materials Appoints Former Samsung Executive Dr. Yi Hyon Paik as Technical Advisor

Dr. Paik brings more than 30 years of battery, electronic materials, and energy storage leadership to the Global Battery Materials Technical Advisory Board.

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global Battery Materials Corp. ("GBM" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated critical minerals and technology company delivering natural graphite products and advanced anode materials, today announced the appointment of Dr. Yi Hyon Paik to its technical advisory board.

Dr. Yi Hyon Paik

Dr. Paik will provide strategic guidance in support of GBM's anode materials business growth, including the qualification of the Company's premium, battery-grade anode material with customers and the development of a North American mass production site that leverages GBM's proprietary anode processing technology validated at its pilot production and R&D facility near Seoul.

"Dr. Paik's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for GBM as we advance our anode materials from pilot validation to commercial qualification with leading cell manufacturers," said Eric Miller, CEO at GBM. "Having led Samsung SDI's strategy and built deep relationships across the Korean battery ecosystem, he understands exactly what it takes to meet the quality and scale requirements of tier-one customers. His guidance will be invaluable as we advance North America's first fully integrated, ex-China anode supply chain to market."

Dr. Paik brings more than 30 years of global leadership and technical experience across the electronic materials, battery, and energy storage industries. He previously served as president and chief strategy officer of Samsung SDI Company, a publicly listed South Korean producer of lithium-ion batteries and electronic materials, and executive vice president and head of the Electronic Materials Business at Samsung Cheil Industries. He also held senior leadership positions at The Dow Chemical Company and Rohm and Haas, where he led global electronic materials businesses and strategic growth initiatives.

In addition to his executive leadership experience, Dr. Paik currently serves on the boards of Orion S.A. and Qnity Electronics, Inc., and is an advisory board member of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. He previously served on the board of Versum Materials, Inc., contributing to its successful acquisition by Merck KGaA in a landmark transaction in 2019.

Dr. Paik holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Chemistry from Seoul National University, a Ph.D. in Chemistry from University of Pittsburgh, and completed postdoctoral research at Columbia University. His educational background indicates his deep technical understanding, enabling him to provide valuable insights on producing high-performance anode materials for demanding energy storage applications at scale.

About Global Battery Materials Corp.

Global Battery Materials Corp. (GBM) is a vertically integrated critical minerals and technology company delivering an ex-China battery supply chain from natural graphite products to active anode materials. The company's platform combines a prior-producing mine in Canada with patented anode processing technology, validated at a pilot plant in South Korea and set to be scaled in North America, establishing North America's fastest path to end-to-end critical material resiliency. Led by a management team with deep expertise in mining operations, battery science, and automotive supply, and backed by the Canadian government and a proprietary patent portfolio, GBM serves the defense, energy, industrial, and electric vehicle battery markets at the core of global supply chain security. Learn more at www.globalbatterymaterials.com.

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SOURCE Global Battery Materials