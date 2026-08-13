GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FALL 2026 PREMIERE DATES FEATURING A STRONG SLATE OF MUST-SEE NEW SERIES, POWERFUL FRANCHISES, AND THE RETURN OF TELEVISION'S BIGGEST HITS

Canada's #1 Reality Series Survivor* Returns Wednesday, September 23

Star-Studded Celebration of Music MTV Video Music Awards Airs Sunday, September 27

Global Original Private Eyes West Coast Debuts Wednesday, September 30

NCIS Night Returns with Back-to-Back-to-Back Episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Origins and Brand New NCIS: New York Starting Tuesday, October 6

New Comedy Eternally Yours and New Legal Drama Cupertino Begin Thursday, October 8

Plus, Returning Seasons of FBI and CIA on Monday, October 5; Elsbeth on Thursday, October 8; Sheriff Country and Fire Country on Friday, October 9; and #1 Drama 9-1-1** on Thursday, October 15

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TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Global unveiled premiere dates for its fall 2026 lineup featuring new series including Private Eyes West Coast, NCIS: New York, Eternally Yours and Cupertino alongside returning hit series including Canada's most watched reality series Survivor* and the #1 drama 9-1-1**. Global's full fall lineup will also be available to stream on STACKTV.

Global's Fall 2026 Grid

"This fall, Global is positioned for another standout season led by a slate of compelling new series and iconic franchises. The lineup features the highly anticipated NCIS installment NCIS: New York, cunning comedy Eternally Yours and sharp legal drama Cupertino, joining Global's roster of established hits and fan favourites including #1 reality series Survivor* and #1 drama 9-1-1**," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President, Content and Marketing, Corus Entertainment. "Bolstering the fall schedule is Canadian original series Private Eyes West Coast which builds on the legacy of the beloved franchise. This new chapter will see Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson once again bring their trademark wit, charm and detective skills to Shade and Angie to solve new high-stakes mysteries set in beautiful British Columbia."

Kicking off the fall TV season in September, Canada's #1 reality series*, Survivor, is back for Season 51 beginning Wednesday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour premiere (followed by weekly 90-minute episodes).

Then, celebrate the year's biggest artists and music videos with performances, awards and more with the MTV Video Music Awards returning Sunday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Global welcomes back Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson as they reunite as case-cracking partners Matt Shade and Angie Everett in the new Canadian original Private Eyes West Coast, a spinoff of the hit Global series Private Eyes, debuting Wednesday, September 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers will find Shade (Priestley) and Angie (Sampson) leading surprisingly different lives in Victoria, B.C. With a group of new friends and fresh faces to help them, TV's favourite PIs adapt to a whole new world of cases in Canada's vibrant west coast. David Kaye, Olivia Cheng, and Khamisa Wilsher also star in the comedy drama from Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan.

In October, Global's full fall schedule arrives beginning Monday, October 5, as FBI moves to a new timeslot at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by CIA at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Harlan Coben's Final Twist at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Tuesday nights are dedicated to NCIS, the longest running drama franchise on Global primetime. Beginning Tuesday, October 6, fans can watch new back-to-back-to-back episodes of NCIS at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the latest expansion of the NCIS universe, NCIS: New York at 9 p.m. ET/PT starring LL COOL J reprising his role as Special Agent Sam Hanna and Scott Caan, and NCIS: Origins at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Class is back in session on Wednesday, October 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT with the critically acclaimed comedy Abbott Elementary.

Viewers can sink their teeth into new vampire comedy Eternally Yours starring Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards debuting Thursday, October 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT before it moves into its regular timeslot at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT the following week. Thursday nights continue with Elsbeth who is back on the case at 9 p.m. ET/PT and the evening caps off with the new David vs. Goliath legal drama Cupertino starring Mike Colter and Rachel Keller premiering at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Rounding out the week is the return of Sheriff Country on Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Fire Country at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Canadian original Crime Beat, the #1 conventional true crime series***, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Finally, dial-in on a new heart-pounding season of the #1 drama 9-1-1** on Thursday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For a full list of Global's premiere dates, see below. Global's lineup of hit series is available to stream anytime on STACKTV and GlobalTV.com.

GLOBAL'S FALL 2026 PRIMETIME PREMIERES

All times are ET and subject to change. New programs and specials are bolded.

Sunday, September 13

7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes (season 59 premiere)

*Regular 7 p.m. Sunday timeslot begins Sept. 20

Wednesday, September 23

8-10 p.m. Survivor (season 51 premiere)

*Regular 8-9:30pm timeslot begins Sept. 30

Sunday, September 27

7:30 p.m. MTV Video Music Awards

Wednesday, September 30

9:30 p.m. Private Eyes West Coast (new series debut)

Monday, October 5

8 p.m. FBI (season 9 premiere) 9 p.m. CIA (season 2 premiere) 10 p.m. Harlan Coben's Final Twist (season 2 premiere)

Tuesday, October 6

8 p.m. NCIS (season 24 premiere) 9 p.m. NCIS: New York (new series debut) 10 p.m. NCIS: Origins (season 3 premiere)

Wednesday, October 7

10:30 p.m. Abbott Elementary (season 6 premiere)

Thursday, October 8

8:30 p.m. Eternally Yours (new series debut)

*Regular 7:30 p.m. Thursday timeslot begins Oct. 15

9 p.m. Elsbeth (season 4 premiere) 10 p.m. Cupertino (new series debut)

Friday, October 9

8 p.m. Sheriff Country (season 2 premiere) 9 p.m. Fire Country (season 5 premiere) 10 p.m. Crime Beat (season 8 premiere)

Thursday, October 15

8 p.m. 9-1-1 (season 10 premiere)

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

Sources:

*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'26 (1/5/2026 to 5/31/2026) – confirmed data, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, 3+ airings, excludes NFL Playoffs and Olympics.

**Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'26 (1/5/2026 to 5/31/2026) – confirmed data, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, 3+ airings, excludes NFL Playoffs and Olympics.

***Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'26 (1/5/2026 to 5/31/2026) – confirmed data, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, 3+ airings, excludes NFL Playoffs and Olympics.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

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Instagram: @globaltv

TikTok: @globaltv

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc. (PR Group)

For media inquiries, please contact: April Lim, Senior Publicist, Global Television, Drama, and Streaming, 416.860.4216, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Senior Publicity Manager, Global Television, News & Audio, Drama, and Streaming, 416.860.4224, [email protected]; Madison Dobson, Publicity Coordinator, Global Television, Drama, and Streaming, 416.479.5201, [email protected]