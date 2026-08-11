HOME NETWORK'S FALL BLUEPRINT DELIVERS SIGNATURE ORIGINALS AND INTERNATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED LIFESTYLE HITS

Beloved Newfoundlander Randy Spracklin Returns With a Historical Renovation Project in Season 4 of Rock Solid Builds on September 6

Ali Budd Expands Her Footprint, Delivering More Luxury Transformations in Season 2 of House of Ali, Premiering September 10

Comedian Alan Carr Dives Into Another Season of High Stakes Competition in Interior Design Masters, Alongside New Seasons of Renovation Rescue, Renovation Hunters, And Million Dollar Dream Home.

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TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Home Network, Canada's #1 destination for lifestyle content*, is ready for a new season with a dynamic lineup of hit series debuting this fall. Featuring signature originals and internationally acclaimed titles, Home Network's fall lineup is anchored by two returning Canadian Original hits with Season 4 of Rock Solid Builds (8x60 - Cineflix), hosted by third-generation builder and proud Newfoundlander Randy Spracklin, and the sophomore season of House of Ali (8x60 - Nikki Ray Media), helmed by award-winning interior designer Ali Budd. The lifestyle lineup continues with the return of fan-favourites Interior Design Masters, Renovation Rescue, and Million Dollar Dream Home.

Image courtesy of: Home Network Image courtesy of: Home Network

Home Network opens its fall lineup with Season 4 of Rock Solid Builds, premiering Sunday, September 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers will get an intimate snapshot of Spracklin's home life as he and his partner Melissa undertake a massive project of their own. Now the proud owners of her grandparents' property in Brigus, the two are determined to transform its tired interior into an East Coast showpiece that blends cherished memories with a refreshing modern update. Randy and his talented team are continuing to tackle a load of big projects, such as restoring the historic Ferryland lighthouse, turning a neglected backyard into an all-season sanctuary, and many more. These proud islanders deliver 'catty' builds and elite craftsmanship all while showcasing the windswept charm of rugged Newfoundland. A new roster of sponsors are also breaking ground with integrated content from Home Hardware, Kohltech, Dildo Brewing Co., and Charm Diamond Centre.

Up next for Canadian originals is Season 2 of House of Ali, premiering Thursday, September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. From a private villa in Costa Rica to a designer dream home in Connecticut, Budd and her team are making global moves in a style that is completely their own. The show's unscripted lens gives viewers a look into the reality of high-end interior design, million-dollar reveals, and the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Meticulous down to the final detail, Budd showcases her unfiltered honesty and one-of-a-kind creativity to the pickiest of clients. Audiences can look forward to spectacular, custom transformations that inspire them to tap into their inner designer. One of the sales partnerships for the show's sophomore season is with Knix, where the brand is featured through seamless in-show story integrations.

Home Network sets the blueprint with additional fall programming, highlighting an exciting schedule of new and returning shows, starting off with the series premiere of The Mother Flip on Wednesday, September 2 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Following are several international series that appeal to at-home design enthusiasts, including Renovation Rescue, which returns for its second season on Monday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and Season 7 of Interior Design Masters on Thursday, September 10 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. Outdoorsman Hal Shaffer is back with Season 4 of Renovation Hunters on Monday, September 7 at 9/9:30 p.m. ET/PT, along with host Viviana Vigil, who returns to connect affluent house hunters with luxurious multi-million-dollar properties in Season 8 of Million Dollar Dream Home, premiering Monday, October 26 at 10/10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can continue to watch new episodes of Love It or List It Season 12 on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Season 8 of Sun, Sea, and Selling Houses on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The programming slate continues with new episodes of:

The Block , Season 20 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

Season 20 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT Help! We Bought a Village , Season 4 on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT

, Season 4 on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT The Bidding Room , Season 7 on Saturdays 9 p.m. ET/PT

Season 7 on Saturdays 9 p.m. ET/PT A Place in The Sun, Season 16 on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

Viewers can stream Home Network's hit lineup, including prior seasons of Rock Solid Builds and House of Ali, anytime on STACKTV.

Source:

*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP26 (Jan5-May31/26) – confirmed data, Mo-Su 2a-2a, CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG, A25-54 AMA(000)

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About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, Vivéo, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

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STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from the top Canadian TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, DTOUR, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, and Disney Channel with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

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For media inquiries, please contact: Ashley Holder, Publicist, Home Network, Corus Entertainment, [email protected], 437.246.4363