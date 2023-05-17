Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Initiatives in Improving the Patient Experience and Customer Value

Gleneagles is among the few hospitals in Malaysia that continually invests in clinical data solutions to improve patient outcomes using procedural clinical data.

SAN ANTONIO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the healthcare industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur with the 2023 Malaysia Hospital Customer Value Leadership Award. The hospital employs excellent human capital to provide the best possible service to meet its patients' healthcare needs and to enhance patients' experience during their stay at the healthcare facility. With the multiple training platforms within the hospital, all healthcare professionals are constantly updating their skillsets and enhancing their soft skills to care for patients. To mitigate concerns about the acute shortage of healthcare workers, especially nursing staff, the hospital works with leading nursing colleges and universities to hire nurses, who must undergo rigorous training and attend work experience programs before caring for their patients and becoming involved in hospital operations.

As a multidisciplinary tertiary hospital, Gleneagles proficiently manages complex conditions, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and orthopedics, resulting in a significant market share of patients in these specialty care areas and with increasing patient growth in the overall healthcare market.

Gleneagles' nurses are experienced and well trained across the healthcare delivery spectrum, from outpatient and inpatient to intensive care unit (ICU) settings. The hospital provides its healthcare professionals with the latest technology to drive operational efficiencies and capitalizes on clinical data to improve delivery of care, thus enhancing the overall patient experience and treatment outcome.

According to Bhaskar Vittal, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan, "The Malaysian healthcare sector have high regards for their nursing staff. The training programs at Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur, with technology adoption and best practices implementation act as important drivers to enhance the patient experience during treatment and hospital stay."

Gleneagles places great emphasis on ensuring the optimal duration of the patient's length of stay in the hospital. The hospital is up to date with the international guidelines of treatment protocols and best practices in patient management to provide the most effective treatment and safe environment to shorten the recovery period and prevent complications.

For example, when a patient undergoes a total knee replacement (TKR) and stays longer than four days, clinicians will assess the reason for the extended stay. Post-surgical treatment and strict compliance to patients' customized physiotherapy sessions are important factors in ensuring a positive treatment outcome for patients after their TKR surgery.

Hoo Ling Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur shared her principles, "Being abreast with the international healthcare industry best practices in the delivery of patient care, Gleneagles strives to ensure all patients receive the best possible treatment outcome for their medical conditions for value of their money. When patients step into Gleneagles, the right people will be assigned to their care, using the most appropriate resources available and providing a comfort level that only a few hospitals can offer."

"Gleneagles also focuses on continuous internal process improvements to drive efficiency for all medical and surgical procedures using clinical data and ensuring seamless patient experience in their healthcare journey. It improves treatment processes to drive a positive patient experience, setting it apart from the Malaysian healthcare community," added Vittal. With its strong overall performance, Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Customer Value Leadership Award in the Malaysian hospital industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare sector participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur is currently the leading private hospital in Malaysia's metropolitan capital. One of the first private hospitals in Malaysia to receive a Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur also received the 'International Hospital of the Year' award as well as a 'Highly Commended for Excellence in Customer Service' award from the prestigious International Medical Travel Journal in 2018, best Urology Service Provider and Health Screening Provider in Asia Pacific by the Global Health and Travel Awards 2019.

Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur is home to some of the most advanced medical technologies and procedures available such as:

Gamma Knife - an advanced medical procedure that boasts faster set-up and treatment delivery to multiple tumors in a single session with potential to treat lesions in hard-to-reach areas such as the sinuses, orbits, and upper cervical spine.

Da Vinci - a surgical system powered by robotics to perform intricate types of surgeries with utmost meticulous precision catered to patient procedures such as obstetrics, gynecology, urology, colorectal as well as head and neck.

For more information on Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur, please visit www.gleneagles.com.my/kuala-lumpur

