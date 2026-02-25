Glenbow Announces Leadership Transition as Nicholas Bell is Chosen to Lead Royal Ontario Museum

Melanie Kjorlien to be named President & CEO, ensuring continuity through reopening

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Glenbow today announced a leadership transition as President & CEO Nicholas Bell is appointed to be the next Director & CEO of the Royal Ontario Museum. Bell has led Glenbow since 2019 and will conclude his tenure on May 31, 2026.

Melanie Kjorlien has been appointed President & CEO of Glenbow, effective June 1, 2026, as the museum advances toward reopening. (CNW Group/Glenbow)

Under Bell's leadership, Glenbow launched Glenbow Reimagined--a $205-million transformation of the museum's 50-year-old building, which will reopen as the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture – and established the JR Shaw Free Admission Endowment, enabling free general admission for all, a first for a major museum in Canada. Bell was also the driving force behind a strategic plan that focused on completing the Glenbow Reimagined campaign and renovation, delivering the future public program – including exhibitions and visitor experience – advancing operational readiness plans, building an engaged and inclusive workforce, diversifying revenue, and growing audience, brand,

and relevance.

"The Board is deeply grateful to Nicholas for his leadership during this significant chapter in Glenbow's history," said Lori Van Rooijen, Chair, Glenbow Board of Governors. "His appointment to one of Canada's premier museums reflects the strength of Glenbow's vision and the success of the Glenbow Reimagined campaign."

Glenbow's Board of Governors has appointed Melanie Kjorlien as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. Currently Vice President, Engagement and Chief Operating Officer, Kjorlien has been a key leader at Glenbow for the past 18 years. She provided critical operational oversight of Glenbow Reimagined and is guiding the transition from base-building construction to the development of more than 50 new gallery, exhibition, and programming spaces.

"Glenbow's momentum will continue," said Van Rooijen. "Melanie's experience and steady leadership will sustain our progress toward reopening. This appointment reflects the Board's long-standing succession planning and commitment to leadership continuity."

Glenbow Reimagined is supported by all three levels of government, the Shaw Family Foundation, and donors across North America. To learn more, please visit www.glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive, and gallery, Glenbow cares for a collection of more than 250,000 artworks, objects, and belongings – from our region and around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum's 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture. Glenbow's building is closed for renovation and will be renamed the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture upon reopening, while the museum will retain its original name. Glenbow is targeting a 2027 reopening.

