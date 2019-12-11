Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders to Vote AGAINST Great Pacific Capital Corp. Proposal to Take Canfor Corp. Private

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. ("Letko Brosseau") would like to bring Canfor Corporation ("Canfor") shareholders' attention to the report issued by Glass Lewis, an independent provider of global governance services, which recommends voting AGAINST the proposal to take the company private.

The Glass Lewis report highlights the suspect timing of the offer and implied premiums tied to current difficult market conditions, which are potentially transitory, as well as the recent improving trends of lumber prices which suggest that the offer may not fully reflect Canfor's intrinsic value.

Letko Brosseau, an independent investment manager that exercises investment control or direction over approximately 4.6% of the outstanding shares of Canfor, reaffirmed its intention to vote AGAINST the proposed going private transaction of Canfor by Great Pacific Capital Corp., which currently owns approximately 51% of Canfor shares outstanding.

Letko Brosseau is a Canadian independent investment manager founded in 1987. The firm manages approximately $27 billion in assets for institutional investors and private clients.

