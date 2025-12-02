OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - This GivingTuesday, United Way Centraide Canada (UWCC) is urging individuals, businesses and organizations across Canada, to join us in addressing pressing social challenges, affecting millions. Your donations can help support stronger and healthier communities by enabling the investments made by United Way Centraides (UWCs). Donate to your local United Way Centraide (UWC) now at https://www.unitedway.ca/donate/.

"We see a significant increase in the number of people needing temporary financial support," said Dan Clement, president and CEO of United Way Centraide Canada. "Even as existing services work tirelessly, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the rising demand that is placing so much pressure on families and individuals in their daily lives."

These pressures are clear in the research conducted by Leger on behalf of UWCC: 55% of people in Canada feel anxious about their personal finances, and 42% say they are only able to cover basic expenses for less than a month if they lost their main source of income.

Data from 211, Canada's primary source of information for government and community-based services, also shows a widening gap in available support. Between January and August 2025, 18% of unmet needs identified through 211 contacts were related to temporary financial assistance. That is a 50% increase compared with 2024 and a 62% increase since 2023, underscoring how the demand for help is growing faster than services can keep up.

Supporting stronger and healthier communities

The United Way Centraide network's ongoing efforts are making a difference nationwide. The national network strengthens communities through close partnerships with more than 3,800 community service organizations. With 56 local UWCs supporting more than eight million people in 5,000 communities, donations help reach 1 in 5 people in Canada.

Financial anxiety impacts children and youth. That's why this year, UWC has invested more than $26M in youth development across the country, giving more than 322,000 children and youth access to safe and supportive programs and spaces. These investments include:

$16M dollars in youth development programs

$5M dollars in youth centres

$3.5M dollars in childcare

To support employment and access to adequate income, UWCs have invested $9.5M in programs to address unemployment or underemployment, enabling more than 78,000 people to access workforce supports, including:

$6M in training and development

$3.5M in employment preparation

Through these programs and many more, UWC is embedded in local communities, meeting immediate needs while advocating for systemic change with all levels of government. Every donation supports this work, helping individuals and families access food, shelter and essential services while contributing to stronger, healthier communities. With thousands of volunteers and donors nationwide, every dollar drives real impact.

GivingTuesday will kick off on December 2, 2025, and hopes to inspire people to give back throughout next year.

"The economic uncertainty caused by trade and tariff disruptions has affected everyone living in Canada. This giving season please give what you can to support those in need in your community," added Dan Clement, "Small donations can amount to big changes".

Donate to your local United Way Centraide now at https://www.unitedway.ca/donate/.

About United Way Centraide Canada

United Way Centraide Canada is the national office that represents and supports a network of United Way Centraides serving 5,000 communities across Canada. United Way Centraide is Canada's largest non-government funder of human and community services, mobilizing over $600 million annually to support basic needs to over 8 million people. United Way Centraides exist locally to serve those experiencing vulnerability in our communities and to create an equitable future for all. They work in partnership with more than 3,800 unique community service organizations delivering essential services so that everyone in every community can have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.

SOURCE United Way Centraide Canada (UWCC)

For more information or to request an interview, please contact: Erika Jacinto, National Director, Communications, United Way Centraide Canada, [email protected]