OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - As a part of a global initiative, the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) and CanadaHelps are asking all Canadians to show their generosity on Tuesday, November 30, during GivingTuesday, the world-wide day of generosity and unity.

GivingTuesday is a time when Canadians, charities, and businesses come together to celebrate giving and participate in activities that support charities and non-profits. And this year, as we celebrate 10 years of the GivingTuesday movement, we join 80 countries around the world in finding ways to help, give, show kindness, thank and share what we have with those in need.

"Everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts," says Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation. "Whether it's helping a neighbour or a stranger, volunteering for your favourite organization, or supporting causes through donations, GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity—to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and come together to build a kinder and more caring community, country and world for all."

"Generosity has the power to unite and heal us in good times and bad," says Marina Glogovac, President and CEO of CanadaHelps. "The past two years have left many of us feeling disconnected from our communities, and far too many Canadians have been harmed by this pandemic. This GivingTuesday is an opportunity to strengthen our communities through generosity of all kinds, and to support charities struggling with the drastic increase in demand for their services."

Shining a light on some extraordinary Canadian GivingTuesday Initiatives

GivingBlack is a community movement led by the Foundation for Black Communities, that is shining a light on the lack of funding for black-led and black-serving organizations, specifically findings from their report UNFUNDED: BLACK COMMUNITIES OVERLOOKED BY CANADIAN PHILANTHROPY. Check out the report recommendations and calls to action.

YukonGives is a grassroots collective designed to uplift local organizations that are doing great work in their communities. There are over a hundred organizations in the Yukon helping in areas of health, environment, youth and more!

helping in areas of health, environment, youth and more! Boy Scouts Canada is encouraging youth across the country to learn more and participate in spreading kindness through a new challenge for GivingTuesday. Whether it be helping a neighbour, shovelling a driveway or writing notes to the elderly, participating youth can earn a "GivingTuesday Official Giver" crest while helping make the world a better place!

To see more great GivingTuesday events and campaigns visit GivingTuesday.ca

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation is a registered national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to enhance the impact of the Office of Governor General as a central institution of Canadian democracy. Working towards a better Canada, the RHF celebrates what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve lives and foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive.

Learn more about the RHF at www.rhf-frh.ca , and follow us on Twitter @RideauHallFdn.

About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is a charitable foundation working to increase giving in Canada through technology. CanadaHelps.org, provides a safe and trusted one-stop destination for making donations, fundraising, or learning about any charity in Canada. The organization also develops affordable fundraising technology and provides free training and education for charities so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. More than 3.2 million Canadians have donated over $1.9 billion to charities using CanadaHelps since its founding in 2000. For additional information, visit CanadaHelps.org or connect with CanadaHelps on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About GivingTuesday (#GivingTuesdayCA)

GivingTuesday unleashes generosity around the world to bring about real change in communities. It's about so much more than just fundraising: giving back in whatever ways we can including volunteering, donating blood, donating food or clothing, spreading the word, or giving a financial donation. Across Canada and in 80 countries around the world, GivingTuesday unites communities by sharing our capacity to care for and empower one another. GivingTuesday Canada was co-founded in 2013 by CanadaHelps and GIV3, and is supported by the Rideau Hall Foundation.

