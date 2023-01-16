MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is proud to launch today its renewed corporate philanthropy program called "Giving Beyond Numbers"™. This program was established in line with the Bank's new purpose, core values, and strategic plan unveiled at its December 2021 Investor Day. As part of this new program, the Bank has recently made donations totaling $400,000 to seven organizations dedicated to advancing equity in economic inclusion. These donations are part of the over $750,000 that the Bank donated to non-profits and charities in the 2022 fiscal year.

Through its new focused approach, the Bank aims to support local organizations across the country that are working towards the economic inclusion of newcomers and refugees, as well as those whose mission is to combat economic inequities impacting underrepresented groups such as racialized communities, 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, Indigenous peoples, and people living with disabilities.

"Our new Giving Beyond Numbers program represents an important milestone in our three-year strategic plan as part of our commitment to Make the Better Choice and integrate ESG principles in all the Bank's operations and activities. We are extremely proud to provide financial support to these deserving organizations that are dedicated to creating more inclusive, fair and united communities. At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better, and that better begins when everyone feels like they belong and has the chance to thrive. " said Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank.

List of supported organizations

United for Literacy (formerly Frontier College) is a national literacy charity. It works with volunteers and community partners to give people the skills and confidence they need to reach their full potential. Laurentian Bank's donation of $100,000 will support the infrastructure needed to develop adult literacy programs.





Quotes

"NIB Trust Fund supports First Nation and Métis communities, organizations, and students by funding programming and education opportunities that address the harms inflicted by Residential Schools. This donation will allow us to continue providing community building, language, culture, ceremony, education, employment and healing opportunities to the 79 organizations and 1,205 individual beneficiaries we funded this this year. Kinanâzskomitin, Maarsii."

- Naomi Racette, Executive Director of NIB Trust Fund

"With this generous donation from Laurentian Bank, we can continue our efforts in supporting the education of 2,500 adults in Canada through community and workplace programs. By creating access to learning opportunities with a student-centered approach, learners can improve their literacy and numeracy skills to pursue personal goals such as applying for a job, or getting a driver's license, or pursue other training programs."

- Mélanie Valcin, President and CEO of United for Literacy

"Through the generosity of Laurentian Bank, AGIR will be able to expand the offer of our specialised individual support services to LGBTQIA+ refugees and migrants in Montreal – which is more important than ever with our ever growing wait list. These funds will help us immensely in offering strong individual support services to our members."

- Amanda Siino, Co-director of AGIR

"Our newcomer and settlement programs are instrumental in the success of LGBTQ+ refugees looking to make their home in Toronto. Often arriving with little resources, the 519 provides community, supports and a brand-new life for participants. We are so thankful to Laurentian Bank for this prominent investment in the futures of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities that will support the food security, social connection, and settlement needs of our community members."

- Curran Stikuts, Director of Public Interest & Community Relations of The 519

"There is no better gift than to give of oneself in a spirit of selfless love for a noble cause, one that gives meaning to the life of the weak, said Pastor Martin Luther King. This assertion seems to us to summarize the interest of the Laurentian Bank, which we sincerely thank, in immigrants living with disabilities."

- Smaille Pierrilus, General manager of the Multi-Ethnic Association for the Integration of Persons with Disabilities

"Access to affordable housing is a major barrier to the successful integration of the many Francophone immigrants who settle in the Greater Toronto Area. We would like to thank the Laurentian Bank from the bottom of our hearts for this partnership that will allow us to provide concrete financial support for those seeking housing who are faced with financial barriers and are at risk of becoming homeless. This donation will allow us to provide one-time financial support, ensure food security and housing stabilization, as well as connect recipients to other services of the Centre or partners."

- Florence Ngenzebuhoro. General Manager of the Centre Francophone du Grand Toronto

"I would like to thank Laurentian Bank for its invaluable support of the social mission of Petites-Mains. This donation will have a direct impact on the lives of women and their families who come to us to find their place in Quebec."

- Nahid Aboumansour, co-founder and general manager of Petites-Mains

