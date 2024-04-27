Gift Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk and soy
Apr 27, 2024, 14:57 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Gift Chocolate
Issue: Food - Allergen - Milk; Food - Allergen - Soy
Distribution: Ontario, Quebec
