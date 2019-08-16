Getty Copper Inc. Grants Stock Options to Directors and Officer

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: "GTC") ("Getty") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,476,040 options, including 2,188,150 to directors and 287,890 to an officer of Getty. The issuance is made under the stock option plan of Getty. The plan was approved by shareholders on June 25, 2019. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 and expire on August 15, 2024. These options are replacing options which expired August 15th, 2019.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Lepinski, Managing Director

