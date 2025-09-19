GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD FOR ACQUISITION

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) announced today that, further to it's news release dated August 6, 2026, the Company and 1390120 BC Ltd. ("Numberco") have agreed in writing to an extension of the exclusivity period agreed to in the binding letter of intent between the parties dated August 5, 2025 (the "LOI") from the end of the due diligence period to October 31, 2025.

Except for this amendment, the LOI remains and continues in full force and effect. The parties are continuing to complete their due diligence and look forward to completion of a binding agreement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Getty Copper Inc.

Tom MacNeill

CEO

Website: www.gettycopper.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's, Numberco's and the Resulting Issuer's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the completion of the Acquisition (including all required approvals), the listing on the TSX-V, the Concurrent Financing (including the size of the Concurrent Financing and the use of the proceeds therefrom), the business plans of the Resulting Issuer, the composition of management, the board and advisory board of the Resulting Issuer and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: that there is no assurance that the parties hereto will obtain the requisite director, shareholder and regulatory approvals for the Acquisition, and there is no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as anticipated, or at all; there is no assurance that the Concurrent Financing will be completed or as to the actual offering price or gross proceeds to be raised in connection with the Concurrent Financing; following completion of the Acquisition, the Resulting Issuer may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Resulting Issuer's business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Resulting Issuer's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Getty and Numberco as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Neither Getty nor Numberco undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Getty should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release

