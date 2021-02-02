Getty Copper Inc. Grants Stock Options To An Officer

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty") announces that it has granted 500,000 stock incentive options to an officer of Getty. The issuance is made under the stock option plan of Getty. The plan was approved by shareholders on June 30, 2020. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 and expire on January 31, 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Lepinski, Managing Director

For further information: John Lepinski, GETTY COPPER INC., Phone: 604-931-3231 Fax: 604-931-2814

