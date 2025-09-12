GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES WARRANT EXTENSION

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) announces that, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it is further amending the terms of an aggregate of 13,464,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), by extending the expiry date of the Warrants by 6 months. The company is extending the warrants so that the holders will not have to make their exercise decision while the shares are halted pending the previously announced significant transaction.

The Warrants, with an exercise price of $0.10 and amended expiry date of October 18, 2025, were issued pursuant to a private placement that was announced September 22, 2021, and closed on October 18, 2021.

Pursuant to the further amendment, the Warrants will expire on April 18, 2026, and all other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged for the extended exercise period.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tom MacNeill, CEO, Director

GETTY COPPER INC.

Phone: 604-931-3231, Fax: 604-931-2814

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

www.gettycopper.com

SOURCE Getty Copper Inc.

1000 Austin Ave., Coquitlam, B.C., Canada V3K P1, Tel:(604) 931-3231, Fax: (604) 931-2814, TSX Venture Exchange: GTC, E-mail: [email protected]