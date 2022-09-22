GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES DEATH OF BOARD MEMBER LARRY REAUGH

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - September 21, 2022- Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") ( TSXV: GTC) announces that Larry W. Reaugh, a member of the Board of Directors, has passed away.

Mr. Reaugh had been a director since 2017, contributing his experience of over fifty years in the mining industry. For the past thirty years he has been the CEO and President of several exploration, development and producing mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture and Nasdaq exchanges. Several companies in which Mr. Reaugh was involved made discoveries, of which three went on to be producing mines. During his career, Mr. Reaugh was involved in raising more than $300 million in aggregate gross proceeds for junior resource mining companies.

Philip A. Potter, Interim Chief Executive Officer added, "I am very saddened by Larry's passing. He was a tremendous supporter of the Company and for that, we will always be appreciative of his impact here. The Getty Copper Inc. family offers our thoughts and prayers to his family at this time."

