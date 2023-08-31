On Get to Give Day, Loblaw has a goal to donate $2 million for President's Choice Children's Charity, with 100 per cent of funds helping to feed children in schools across Canada.

How to support President's Choice Children's Charity:

Shop in-store or through PC Express on September 7 , and Loblaw will donate $1 for every purchase made to President's Choice Children's Charity, with 100 per cent of donations helping to feed children in schools across Canada .

Donate PC Optimum™ points to President's Choice Children's Charity at PCOptimum.ca.

President's Choice Children's Charity is on a mission to feed 1 million kids annually by 2025. Through its Power Full Kids™ programs, President's Choice Children's Charity reached more than 840,000 children nationwide in 2022, operating in 1700 schools across the country.

Quotes:

"For more than three decades, Loblaw colleagues, customers, store teams and vendors have come together to support President's Choice Children's Charity, helping to nurture the wellbeing of children in Canada," said Mark Wilson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Loblaw and Chair of President's Choice Children's Charity. "Canadians can join the movement to help feed 1 million kids by simply doing what they already do... buying groceries."

"We are grateful to our founding partner, Loblaw, and its customers for their support," remarked Lisa Battistelli, Executive Director, President's Choice Children's Charity. "We know that children experiencing hunger miss more school, find it difficult to concentrate and experience higher levels of anxiety. This donation will help us fuel even more Canadian students and remove hunger as a barrier to learning."

"The Power Full Kids™ program is the reason why I can offer any student who needs it access to start their day with a full tummy," explains Jay Poitras, Principal, Pauline Johnson Public School in Burlington, ON. "The program offers children security — knowing that they will get nutritious food at school every day relieves a huge burden from their little minds."

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice®, No Name®, Loblaws®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, T&T®, Joe Fresh®, PC ExpressTM and PC Financial®. The company's loyalty program, PC OptimumTM, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada's largest, and most loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

About President's Choice Children's Charity (Charitable Registration: 86842 1546 RR0001)

For 33 years, President's Choice Children's Charity has been dedicated to helping children across Canada, and in that time, has nurtured the wellbeing of almost 7.7 million children. Since 2018, the charity has been committed to the fight against childhood hunger to ensure all Canadian children can live the life they choose. President's Choice Children's Charity operates the nation's largest charitable school food program and its Power Full Kids™ programming combines regular meals and snacks with food skills education. The charity's ambition is to feed one million children every year, by 2025.

For more information or to give, visit www.pcchildrenscharity.ca

