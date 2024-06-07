Get Ready to Salad All Summer Long with Summer Fresh's ® Exciting "Summer of Salads" Campaign!

TORONTO, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Brace yourselves, salad lovers! Summer Fresh®, your go-to for fresh food adventures, is about to shake up your summer dining scene like never before! Mark your calendars for June 10th, because that's when the excitement kicks off with the launch of the "Summer of Salads" campaign – and trust us, you won't want to miss a single crunchy, savoury moment! Easy and delicious meal inspirations are on their way to your kitchen!

Easy, Convenient, Fresh with EVERY BITE! (CNW Group/Summer Fresh Salads Inc.)

Summer Fresh's® "Summer of Salad " campaign is an exciting journal showcasing serving suggestions and ideas of how to use one salad in multiple ways! Picture this: fresh ingredients, and flavours so bold they'll make your taste buds do a happy dance. The Summer Fresh ® downloadable booklet is your passport to a season filled with culinary adventures and delightful discoveries that make summer meals effortless!

"We're gearing up to make this summer the freshest, most flavourful one yet with our 'Summer of Salads' campaign", says Susan Niczowski president and CEO of Summer Fresh® Salads. "With our salad bowls and the 'Summer of Salads' campaign, we're making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy fresh, delicious meals perfect for every summer occasion - from backyard barbecues to beach picnics and everything in between!"

As part of the "Summer of Salads" campaign, Summer Fresh® is dishing out a great selection of serving suggestions and recipes that'll have you saying, "Pass me another fork, please!" From the Summer Fresh® Greek Feta Pasta Salad to Summer Fresh® 3 Sesame Ginger salad, prepare to elevate every meal to a summer celebration with these vibrant and irresistible salads, each bursting with fresh flavours that will transport your taste buds to a sun-kissed paradise!

"Healthy eating should be fun, flavourful, and downright delicious," exclaimed Susan Niczowski. "With our salad bowls and the 'Summer of Salads' campaign, we're bringing the ideas to your plate and proving that salads can be exciting and delicious!"

Check out Summerfresh.com starting June 10th with Summer Fresh's® "Summer of Salads" campaign! Get ready for an exciting booklet that's about changing your meal plans and creating mouthwatering recipes! Plenty of salad-inspired surprises coming your way.

