MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Want to spice up your life? Pringles and Wendy's® are joining together on another mind-blowing innovation – Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken flavour chips. Available for a limited time only, this bold recreation of Wendy's original spicy chicken sandwich satisfies cravings and delivers a mouth-watering combination of flavours in every insanely accurate bite. Pringles Wendy's Spicy Chicken flavour means sandwich devotees will never have to miss out on the taste they love with perfectly portable Pringles that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. This one-bite, multi-sensorial experience is ideal for snack lovers, Spicy Chicken fanatics and anyone who gets fired up over trying something new.

"Following our wildly popular Pringles Wendy's Baconator® chips launched earlier this year, our masters of flavour have captured the unique, fiery spice blend of another Wendy's classic," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing & Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. "Pringles has managed to pack an entire chicken sandwich into a single chip. We invite everyone to do away with mindless munching and enjoy a moment of ingenious fun instead with this insanely accurate creation. Wendy's Spicy Chicken fans will be amazed."

Keeping "A-Breast" of a Fast-Food Phenomenon

Beloved by Canadians, Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich is an iconic menu item that sparked a pop culture phenomenon. The world-famous Wendy's version has become a fan favourite thanks to its juicy, all-white-meat chicken breast marinated and breaded in Wendy's unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices to deliver more flavour inside and out. And it's all cooled down with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo.



The Pringles team has cleverly combined these complex taste sensations for an out-of-this-world snack experience. It all starts when you pop the top of the can to reveal aromatics of fried chicken. Your eyes immediately notice the subtle orange hue of the chip with specks of black pepper, reminiscent of the breading on Wendy's Spicy Chicken patty. The light and airy texture of the Pringles chip delivers surprising layers of flavour that start with notes of juicy, fried chicken. This is followed by a medley of zesty spices such as black pepper, chili, and paprika, providing a heat that gradually builds in intensity. Pringles delivers this insanely flavourful taste sensation in every chip. Every bite. Every time. Anywhere.

"Pringles is breaking the chip mold, again!" says Liz Geraghty, Wendy's International Chief Marketing Officer. "These masters of mimicry have created a unique flavour experience for the legions of Wendy's Spicy Chicken lovers across Canada, who can now continue to enjoy Wendy's great tasting food beyond the restaurant experience. Both crave-able and delicious, this collaboration is a match made in flavour heaven."

A Mash-Up of Ingenious Fun and Flavour

Pringles is unique with its out-of-the-ordinary tastes, pop-top can, and iconic chip shape, and this is just another original example of how Pringles is feeding the curiosity of snack lovers across Canada. Discover for yourself how Pringles is injecting ingenious fun into the everyday with the Pringles x Wendy's Spicy Chicken mash-up, now available in grocery stores across Canada for a limited time. Click here to find a retailer near you.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. and the brand expanded to Canada in 1975. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada.

The Wendy's name, Baconator, Frosty, Quality Is Our Recipe and Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption are registered trademarks of Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC. Used under license.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, we strive to enrich and delight consumers through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. We are also a company with a Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2021, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

