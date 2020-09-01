Get Amplified with ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2 nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.

The Fastest GPU For Gaming

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series introduces a fresh design with flourishes that exert motion in stillness and advancements in cooling.

"The GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is a marvel of engineering," said Tony Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC. "We move forward introducing refinements on the component level, restraint on external hardware design, and advancements in cooling to bring out the best of each GPU."

"We look forward to ZOTAC's engineering prowess and forward-thinking hardware design in pushing the most advanced GPU architecture even further," said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA.

AMP Extreme – Top Tier

Always a PC gamer's favorite with its prominent design and absolute performance, the all-new AMP Extreme design introduces HoloBlack, a unique design embracing an aurora-like holographic finish that exerts motion in stillness. The flourish shifts in color depending on the angle of view with a transparency that is only visible when the SPECTRA 2.0 RGB lighting glows underneath.

The design language to unify both front and back continues with the inclusion of a wraparound backplate with the addition of ARGB lighting. A new 3-pin RGB header feature enables the connection of an external RGB LED strip to sync with the graphics card lighting.

While the metal die-cast frontplate and backplate ensure all-around physical durability, AMP Extreme also features POWERBOOST, a high temperature resistant chip that enables continued longevity and stronger performance.

Trinity and Twin Edge Debut

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series features Trinity and Twin Edge, the triple fan and dual fan models. Both Trinity, Twin Edge and AMP Extreme come equipped with a more refined IceStorm 2.0 cooling system.

The powerful cooler introduces advancements under the hood and is purpose-built for wider coverage to keep the GPU cooler and running stronger. The new 11-blade fan increases airflow by up to 10% when compared to our previous generation design while adjustments to the heatsink design, improved heat pipe layout, and wider coverage contribute to better overall performance. The FREEZE fan stop feature has also been expanded to be available on more models than before.

Take advantage of the ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm Utility to fine-tune the graphics card, monitor the GPU, adjust the fan speed with Active Fan Control featured models, customize the RGB lighting, and more.

Availability



Trinity Models of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series are available starting in the 2nd half of September 2020, while AMP Extreme and Twin Edge models are expected to be available in October 2020.

Learn More: https://www.zotac.com/page/zotac-gaming-geforce-rtx-30-series_prnewswire

About ZOTAC GAMING

Behind the piercing stare of the robotic eyes, lies the strength and future technology that fills the ego of the undefeated and battle experienced. Founded in 2017, ZOTAC GAMING is the pioneer movement that comes forth from the core of the ZOTAC brand that aims to create the ultimate PC gaming hardware for those who live to game. It is the epitome of our engineering prowess and design expertise representing over a decade of precision performance, making ZOTAC GAMING a born leading force with the goal to deliver the best PC gaming experience.

