Gestion FÉRIQUE Announces the Addition of a Second Portfolio Sub-Manager to the FÉRIQUE European Equity Fund and the Addition of Transfer Fees

On or around November 23rd, 2020, Walter Scott & Partners Limited will join Lazard Asset Management (Canada) as sub-manager of the FÉRIQUE European Equity Fund. Following this change, Walter Scott & Partners Limited will manage approximately 30% to 50% of the Fund and the current portfolio sub-manager, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), will manage approximately 50% to 70% of the Fund. The investment objective of the FÉRIQUE European Equity Fund will remain unchanged.

Also announced today, starting January 1st, 2020, Gestion FÉRIQUE will charge a transfer fee of $150.00 plus applicable sales taxes for all full transfers of registered plans to another financial institution.

About Gestion FÉRIQUE

Founded on October 12, 1999, Gestion FÉRIQUE ( www.ferique.com ) is the manager of the FÉRIQUE Funds. FÉRIQUE is the only not-for-profit mutual fund company in Canada whose sole purpose is to serve the interests of engineers, engineering graduates and their families. The firm offers 15 mutual funds, including 5 portfolios diversified across all asset classes. Management of the Funds is entrusted to renowned investment firms, handpicked by Gestion FÉRIQUE based on their asset class expertise. FÉRIQUE Funds have more than $3 billion in assets under management and over 22,500 clients as of September 30, 2020.

Note: FÉRIQUE is a trademark of Gestion FÉRIQUE and is used under license by its subsidiary, Services d'investissement FÉRIQUE. Gestion FÉRIQUE is an Investment Fund Manager and assumes management duties in relation to the FÉRIQUE Funds. Services d'investissement FÉRIQUE is a Mutual Fund Dealer and a Financial Planning Firm, as well as the Principal distributor of the FÉRIQUE Funds. There may be brokerage fees, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with investment in the Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values fluctuate frequently and past performance may not be repeated. FÉRIQUE Funds pay management fees to Gestion FÉRIQUE allowing it to assume the fees of the portfolio managers, the fees relating to the marketing or distribution of the FÉRIQUE Funds and the administration fees of the manager of the FÉRIQUE Funds. Management expense ratios vary from one year to another. Each of the FÉRIQUE Funds pays all of its own operating expenses. No commissions are payable by the unitholders for a subscription in the FÉRIQUE Funds if such subscription is made through Services d'investissement FÉRIQUE, the Principal distributor; brokerage fees could however be payable should the subscription be made through another broker.

