GES Announces Mike Haarvei as Vice President of Client Relations

New leader brings 25 years of leadership, business development and healthcare program management experience.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- GES, a global experiential marketing partner to many of the world's leading brands, is pleased to announce that Mike Haarvei has joined GES as Vice President of Client Relations. In this role, Mike will lead a sales team tasked with expanding GES' healthcare client base while offering best-in-class experiential marketing solutions to GES healthcare clients.

With the addition of Mike's expertise and experience, the GES healthcare sales and strategy team will continue to leverage and grow its unparalleled offerings in healthcare experiential marketing and strategic program management.

Mike brings more than 25 years of leadership, business development and healthcare program management experience to GES. His strong business acumen combined with a keen sense of how to leverage strategic insights allows him to partner proactively with clients and offer innovative brand-building solutions.

Most recently, he served as VP Strategic Accounts for Sparks where he provided leadership and management for healthcare program accounts. "Mike has demonstrated a commitment to understanding the healthcare provider mindset along with a passion for serving client needs, and using this knowledge to help clients build engaging and successful programs," said Terry Campanaro, SVP of GES. "We are thrilled for Mike to join our team. He brings a deep understanding of the industry and a strong commitment to providing superior customer service and exceptional experiential solutions to his clients – all qualities and attributes which are crucial for this role."

With a legacy spanning more than 90 years, GES is a global live events company providing exhibition services, brand experiences, and live event venue services throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Our comprehensive suite of award-winning services brings client visions to life by creating immersive brand experiences and producing impactful events that connect audiences and drive business success. For more information on GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, visit GES.com.

