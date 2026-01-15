Geotab Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management Leadership

Recognized for market leadership, innovation, and customer-centric fleet management and telematics solutions across North America.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Geotab has been recognized with the 2025 North American Company of the Year Recognition in the Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Geotab's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation which is increasingly powered by artificial intelligence (AI), in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Geotab excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Geotab is recognized for reliability, innovation, and customer value, earning strong brand equity and market trust in North America. It holds FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, underscoring its commitment to data security and privacy. The company is trusted by government agencies, Fortune 500 firms, and small-to-medium fleets, reflecting broad confidence in its solutions," said Mugundhan Deenadayalan, Research Manager, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on continuous innovation, ecosystem partnerships, and scalable platform development, Geotab has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving fleet management and telematics landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in advanced data analytics, AI and cloud-native infrastructure have enabled it to scale effectively across North America's enterprise, mid-sized, and public-sector fleet markets.

"Innovation remains central to Geotab's approach. For over a decade, AI has been embedded in our platform and today, rapid advancements are pushing its impact to the forefront. Our comprehensive portfolio of connected vehicle and asset management solutions delivers actionable intelligence across safety, compliance, sustainability, and operational efficiency. Built on an open, flexible platform and supported by a vast partner ecosystem, Geotab empowers businesses to scale smarter, using AI to surface insights faster, automate decisions and drive real meaningful improvements," said Louis De Jong, Chief Revenue Officer at Geotab.

Geotab's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Through structured onboarding, self-service tools, 24/7 learning resources, and localized partner-led support, the company consistently delivers strong returns on investment for customers. Its secure, cloud-based architecture and flexible commercial models ensure reliability, scalability, and choice, reinforcing long-term customer trust across diverse fleet segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Geotab for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of commercial vehicle fleet management and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

