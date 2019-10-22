George Weston Limited Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Release

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited (TSX: WN) will be announcing its 2019 Third Quarter Results on November 19th at 6:00AM (ET). This announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00AM (ET).

To access via teleconference please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. The playback will be available two hours after the event at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, passcode: 6939357#.

To access via audio webcast please select the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1898870/82BBC5E9BF2D31EC7F9248410DED04FC

Full details and pre-registration are available by visiting our website at www.weston.ca.

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its three reportable operating segments, Weston Foods, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston Foods operating segment includes a leading North American bakery that offers packaged bread and rolls in Canada as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts, pies, biscuits and alternatives throughout Canada and the U.S. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada.

For further information: please don't hesitate to contact Tara Speers (416-965-5506) or Andrew Bunston.

