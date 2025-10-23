The acquisition expands Genius Solutions' product portfolio, adds 100 team members, and strengthens its position as a Canadian ERP leader serving customers across North America and beyond.

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Genius Solutions, the Canadian software company behind Genius ERP, today announced the acquisition of CDID, the developer of Prextra ERP. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition marks an important milestone in the evolution of Genius Solutions, which has experienced consistent organic growth of more than 15% per year and now employs 125 professionals across North America. With CDID's 100-person team joining the organization, Genius Solutions will grow to over 225 employees, further strengthening its position as a key player in the ERP software industry.

Genius Solutions has built its success by focusing on the manufacturing sector, helping complex and custom manufacturers streamline operations from engineering to delivery. Over the past two years, the company has explored new ways to accelerate growth, including expansion into the United Kingdom and strategic partnerships that extend its ERP ecosystem. The addition of Prextra ERP expands Genius's reach into new verticals such as distribution, project management, and services.

"This acquisition marks an important step in the growth of Genius Solutions, allowing us to expand into new sectors while accelerating the development of our AI-driven ERP capabilities," said Jean Magny, President of Genius Solutions. "Prextra ERP complements our existing offering with a flexible, proven platform that broadens our ability to serve more organizations. This move strengthens our position as a leading Canadian ERP provider and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovation and value to customers across Quebec, Canada, and the United States."

Prextra ERP, developed by CDID, is a mature and versatile platform that helps businesses manage manufacturing, distribution, and services through adaptable tools and simplified customization. Genius ERP, purpose-built for complex manufacturers, provides an end-to-end solution connecting engineering, production, and finance. Together, they form one of the most complete ERP portfolios available to North American industrial businesses.

"Our teams share a culture of innovation, operational excellence, and customer focus," said Dominic Vézina, General Manager of Genius Solutions. "By joining forces, we are creating a stronger organization that can invest more aggressively in artificial intelligence, automation, and next-generation ERP capabilities, all to help our customers increase productivity and remain competitive despite growing labor challenges."

Pierre Poulin President of CDID, added, "Joining Genius Solutions allows us to continue doing what we do best -- supporting our customers with flexible ERP tools -- while gaining the reach and experience of a North American software leader. Together, we see tremendous opportunities to grow."

Prextra will continue to operate under its existing brand as Prextra, a Genius Solutions company, with no changes to customer support or ongoing development. Both teams will work closely in the coming months to share best practices, align operations, and continue delivering exceptional results.

About Genius Solutions

Genius Solutions provides industry-leading ERP software purpose-built for small and mid-sized manufacturers across North America. Headquartered in Québec City, the company combines deep manufacturing expertise with advanced technology -- including AI-driven features -- to help manufacturers streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth. Learn more at www.geniuserp.com.

About CDID and Prextra ERP

Founded in Québec, CDID is the creator of Prextra ERP, a comprehensive enterprise management platform used by manufacturers, distributors, and service organizations. With more than 30 years of experience and over 100 employees, CDID has built a reputation for stability, adaptability, and trusted customer support. Learn more at www.prextra.com.

SOURCE Genius Solutions

Interview requests or requests for comments may be submitted to Jesse Linklater [email protected]