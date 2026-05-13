Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

News provided by

Genesis Land Development Corp.

May 13, 2026, 17:30 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2026 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Stephen Griggs

38,384,885

86.87 %

5,803,139

13.13 %

Steven J. Glover

39,048,115

88.37 %

5,139,909

11.63 %

Mark W. Mitchell

38,696,690

87.57 %

5,491,334

12.43 %

Calvin Younger

39,048,115

88.37 %

5,139,909

11.63 %

Iain Stewart

38,736,460

87.66 %

5,451,564

12.34 %

Parveshindera Sidhu

38,736,610

87.66 %

5,451,414

12.34 %

About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area. 

SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.

Contact Information: PS Sidhu, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com

Organization Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp.

About Genesis Genesis is an integrated, award-winning land developer and residential homebuilder, creating innovative and successful communities in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. Genesis is committed to supporting its communities through partnerships like the Genesis Centre...