Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

News provided byGenesis Land Development Corp.
May 13, 2026, 17:30 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2026 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.
The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Stephen Griggs
|
38,384,885
|
86.87 %
|
5,803,139
|
13.13 %
|
Steven J. Glover
|
39,048,115
|
88.37 %
|
5,139,909
|
11.63 %
|
Mark W. Mitchell
|
38,696,690
|
87.57 %
|
5,491,334
|
12.43 %
|
Calvin Younger
|
39,048,115
|
88.37 %
|
5,139,909
|
11.63 %
|
Iain Stewart
|
38,736,460
|
87.66 %
|
5,451,564
|
12.34 %
|
Parveshindera Sidhu
|
38,736,610
|
87.66 %
|
5,451,414
|
12.34 %
About Genesis
Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.
SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.
Contact Information: PS Sidhu, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com
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