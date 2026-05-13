Genesis Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2026 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percentage Number Percentage Stephen Griggs 38,384,885 86.87 % 5,803,139 13.13 % Steven J. Glover 39,048,115 88.37 % 5,139,909 11.63 % Mark W. Mitchell 38,696,690 87.57 % 5,491,334 12.43 % Calvin Younger 39,048,115 88.37 % 5,139,909 11.63 % Iain Stewart 38,736,460 87.66 % 5,451,564 12.34 % Parveshindera Sidhu 38,736,610 87.66 % 5,451,414 12.34 %

About Genesis

Genesis is an integrated land developer and residential home builder with a strategy to grow its portfolio of well-located, entitled and unentitled primarily residential lands and serviced lots throughout the Calgary Metropolitan Area.

SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.

Contact Information: PS Sidhu, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer, 6240, 333 - 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3, 403-265-8079, [email protected], www.genesisland.com