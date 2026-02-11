Genesis Land Development Corp. Announces New $105 Million Secured Revolving Credit Facility

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Genesis") (TSX: GDC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Credit Agreement (the "Agreement") for a $105 million secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with a syndicate of Canadian financial institutions for an initial term of three years. The Credit Facility provides for a revolving loan and letters of credit and is available subject to satisfaction of usual and customary conditions. The revolving loan is available for general corporate purposes, including purchases of land, serviced lots and land servicing activities.

"This new Credit Facility enhances our financial flexibility and supports our long-term growth strategy," said Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer of Genesis. "The Credit Facility highlights the confidence and continued support of our banking partners in our Calgary based integrated land development and home building business."

The Credit Facility includes provisions for consecutive one-year extensions of the initial three-year term, subject to lender approval. The Credit Facility is secured by certain assets of Genesis, including specified land holdings and related development assets, and is subject to customary financial and non-financial covenants and other terms. Borrowings under the Credit Facility can take place by way of direct borrowings at either the prime rate plus 0.75% or the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average plus an applicable margin, or through letters of credit.

About Genesis

Genesis is a land developer and residential home builder in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX (TSX: GDC).

Contact Information

PS Sidhu, President & Chief Executive Officer

Rob Sekhon, Chief Financial Officer

6240, 333 – 96 Ave NE Calgary AB T3K 0S3

403-265-8079

[email protected]

www.genesisland.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 'Continuous Disclosure Obligations', concerning the business and operations of Genesis. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on material factors or assumptions made by us with respect to, among other things, opportunities that may or may not be pursued by us; changes in the real estate industry; fluctuations in the Canadian and Alberta economy; changes in the number of lots sold and homes delivered per year; and changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Although Genesis believes that the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are beyond Genesis' control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Genesis to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, Genesis cannot give any assurance that its expectations will in fact occur and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of contractual arrangements and incurred obligations on future operations and liquidity; local real estate conditions, including the development of properties in close proximity to Genesis' properties; the uncertainties of real estate development and acquisition activity; fluctuations in interest rates; ability to access and raise capital on favourable terms; not realizing on the anticipated benefits from transactions or not realizing on such anticipated benefits within the expected time frame; the cyclicality of the oil and gas industry; changes in the Canadian US dollar exchange rate; labour matters; governmental regulations; general economic and financial conditions; stock market volatility; and other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Genesis with the securities regulators in Canada available at www.sedarplus.ca, including in Genesis' MD&A under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and its annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors".

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Genesis does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.