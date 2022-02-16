Winners in AJAC's 13 vehicle categories are selected by more than 50 Canadian automotive journalists who tested over 250 vehicles last year. The selected winners are evaluated based on a variety of criteria ranging from convenience to driving dynamics, safety and innovation all in real-word scenarios across Canada.

About the Genesis GV80

Genesis GV80 boasts various automotive first luxury technologies for peaceful driving including Road-Active Noise Cancellation, electronically controlled suspension with road preview, and the Ergo Motion Driver's Seat that functions to reduce fatigue from long hours of driving. The interior and exterior styling of GV80 accentuated its sophisticated identity and technological features.

Genesis GV80's luxury identity incorporated the South Korean's architectural philosophy of luxury of space across through intricate technological features. The handwriting recognition control system through the Integrated Controller, and the 14.5-inch, split-screen infotainment display sitting atop the dashboard all allow for a seamless user experience.

In its debut market year, the first-ever Genesis GV80 was named a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) for 2021. GV80 joins the 2021 G70 sport sedan and 2021 G90 flagship sedan with top honours from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

GV80 was the best-seller for Genesis Canada in 2021 selling 6,739 units and is now running for "Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year" in 2022. The winner will be announced by AJAC in the coming weeks.

Genesis Motors Canada

Genesis Motors Canada is headquartered in Markham, ON and distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in Canada through a network of 30 agency distributors. Genesis is an all-new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV80 sport utility vehicle. All Genesis vehicles sold in Canada feature set, all-inclusive pricing, Genesis at Home concierge for sales and service, complimentary scheduled maintenance, a comprehensive warranty, and more. Visit www.genesis.ca to learn more.

