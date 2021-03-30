Winners were determined by a jury of more than 80 top Canadian automotive journalists from across the country. Over 250 vehicles were eligible for evaluation.

"We are pleased that the first-ever Genesis SUV, GV80, has received this prestigious award," said Richard Trevisan, Brand Director of Genesis Motors Canada. "With its bold design and the latest technologies, GV80 exemplifies the ambition of Genesis. We believe that being a leading consumer brand means developing an exciting product lineup that is paired with unparalleled customer experience. We're honoured to receive this recognition here in Canada."

Since launching in 2016, Genesis has quickly established itself as a top automotive brand and continues to received praise for its award-winning products and unique purchase and ownership experience.

In addition to being named Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, the brand has also won four 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards including Best Overall Car for G70, and G80 has won the J.D. Power 2021 Canada ALG Residual Value Award.

Genesis Motors Canada is headquartered in Markham, ON and distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in Canada through a network of 30 agency distributors. Genesis is an all-new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV80 sport utility vehicle. All Genesis vehicles sold in Canada feature set, all-inclusive pricing, Genesis at Home concierge for sales and service, complimentary scheduled maintenance, a comprehensive warranty, and more. Visit www.genesis.ca to learn more.

