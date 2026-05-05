PARIS, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Generix, a global SaaS company delivering mission-critical business processes powered by AI across supply chain, finance and B2B integration, today announced it has been named in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).

For the 8th year in a row, Generix has been recognized, we believe for its portfolio of WMS solutions, which includes Generix WMS, a highly configurable and scalable warehouse management system supporting complex, high-volume and multi-site operations, and Generix Solochain, a fast-start solution that seamlessly integrates WMS and MES (Manufacturing Execution System) capabilities to address the complexities of integrating warehouse and production operations. Designed to scale alongside customers as supply chain operations grow in complexity, Generix WMS and Solochain WMS today support more than 2,000 warehouses globally.

"To benefit from the full power of AI (both within owned operations and across the applications Generix delivers to customers), an intelligent WMS is the essential system of record: an operational "warehouse of intelligence" that makes trusted, real-time data available to power smart apps and AI agents that best serve our clients", said Raphaël Sanchez, Generix President.

Raphaël Sanchez added: "To us, this recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation across the Generix WMS portfolio. We're honoured to be included in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WMS. By expanding our use of advanced analytics, AI-driven capabilities and intelligent resource planning, we believe we're helping organizations worldwide gain deeper operational insight and build more resilient, future-ready warehouse operations."

Continuous innovation driven by expanded capabilities

Over the past year, Generix has continued to invest in its WMS platforms to help organizations address growing operational complexity, labour constraints and the need for greater real-time visibility. In 2025, Generix deployed new capabilities including Smart Planning, its new Resource Management System (RMS) module for resource planning, now live with customers and available for deployment with either of its WMSs. Generix also plans to release complementary workload forecasting capabilities based on deep learning and machine learning forecasting models in early 2027. Recent enhancements also include a new service that enriches Generix WMS solutions with 3D mapping and congestion analysis to help reduce travel distances, improve flow, and support more informed, data-driven decision-making.

A global WMS supporting international operations at scale

Generix WMS solutions are deployed by customers across multiple regions worldwide, supporting localized business requirements while enabling centralized governance. With teams and customers in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and beyond, Generix combines global reach with strong local expertise to support international supply chain operations at scale.

In addition, Generix continues to strengthen its footprint and its ability to support customers throughout their digital transformation journeys, leveraging international R&D, product, and services teams to deliver consistent innovation and operational proximity.

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, 29 April 2026, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano

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About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company delivering mission-critical business processes powered by AI across supply chain, finance and B2B integration, helping businesses connect to each other to transform every digital connection into value. It offers a portfolio of AI-powered cloud solutions and services, from supply chain execution to financial operations and B2B collaboration, designed to provide trusted data and embed AI across workflows for smarter, faster decisions. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so businesses can fully operate on digital commerce networks. More than 800 Generix employees are dedicated to best serving more than 3,000 customers in over 60 countries. The company helps process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more than 600 million pallets, manage more than 800 million invoices, and manage more than 1 million transportation operations annually. Generix believes in the tremendous growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world. More information: www.generixgroup.com

SOURCE Generix

George Verkhovskoy, OPRG France for Generix, [email protected]