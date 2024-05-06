Generative AI Market Set for Meteoric Rise, Expected to Reach $266 Billion by 2032

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- USA News Group – Despite a lack of consensus among thousands of experts on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) as it permeates the global economy, one thing is certain, AI is here to stay. According to analysts at Fintech Futures, the Generative AI Market expected to reach a revenue of US$266 billion by 2032, growing at an explosive CAGR of 37.8%. Behind the scenes of this AI-revolution, several tech companies are jockeying for position and adding new propositions for their clients, including developments from Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY), Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), and Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI).

As the landscape of deep machine learning continues to evolve and reveal its potential across various sectors, Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has recently rebranded and expanded its target market to serve an expanding range of industries. Built upon its proprietary technology, GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning), Scope recently updated the market regarding GEM's latest advancements, which now include a one-stop web solution for developers and individuals, as well as businesses, large and small, to create, build, and use their own image detection, behavior analysis and neural network systems for their individual customer business cases.

The newly updated GEM Platform is a SaaS web application equipped with advanced user management tools for administrators or supervisors (CRM), enhanced security for logins and accounts, and comprehensive data encryption built directly into the system. Scope has initially targeted the advertising, gaming, and healthcare industries. The platform's intuitive web interface allows businesses of any size to easily start and create tailored solutions. Additionally, a sophisticated Application Programming Interface (API) is set to be released later this year.

The new GEM system, set to launch its beta version in late May 2024, offers a comprehensive solution for businesses of any size to develop their own AI-driven object detection and visual information systems. This platform enables companies to experiment with how variations in visuals and user flows impact performance, leveraging the power of neural networks for a wide range of industry-specific applications.

In the field of AI-focused security, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently launched its latest offering following its $28-billion acquisition of Splunk earlier this year. Dubbed 'Hypershield', the product employs AI to protect applications, devices and data across public and private data centers, clouds, and physical locations.

"Cisco Hypershield is one of the most significant security innovations in our history," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco. "With our data advantage and strength in security, infrastructure and observability platforms, Cisco is uniquely positioned to help our customers harness the power of AI."

Hypershield's security enforcement operates at three distinct layers: within the software, across virtual machines, and throughout network and compute servers and appliances. This system utilizes the same advanced hardware accelerators that are commonly employed in high-performance computing environments and large-scale public clouds.

Helping to move the auto industry closer to universal automated assistance and navigation functionality, technology developed by Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) will now be incorporated into vehicles made by both Volkswagen and Porsche. In the case of the Volkswagen deal, VW became the first vehicle manufacturer to develop an autonomous Level 4 service vehicle for large-scale production, after pulling out of its planned investment in Argo AI last year.

"Bringing autonomous shuttles on the road in large quantities requires cooperation from strong partners," says Christian Senger, member of the Board of Management at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, responsible for Autonomous Driving. "We are developing the first fully autonomous large- scale production vehicle, and Mobileye brings its digital driver on board."

By contrast, Porsche will implement Mobileye's "Supervision" system, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel while traveling on certain road types, and allows the vehicle to follow navigation routes, change lanes, and even overtake slower vehicles ahead.

Quest Waste Management recently selected Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) to provide its industry-leading AI dash cams to improve fleet safety. Samsara's platform leverages Internet of Things (IoT) data to enable organizations involved in physical operations to gain insights and enhance their operational efficiency. Samsara's AI Dash Cams and driver coaching tools are designed to provide significant benefits, such as reducing accidents, preventing false claims, and lowering operational costs.

"We look forward to providing [Quest] with the insights and real-time data they need to create a real-world impact on safety, for their employees, customers and the community within which they operate," said Philip van der Wilt, senior vice president and general manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Samsara.

Quest reports having tens of thousands of clients throughout North America and Europe in various sectors, including construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. In addition to establishing this new comprehensive fleet safety programme, Quest said it plans to also harness the capabilities of Samsara's Connected Operations Platform in the future.

Looking to help bolster the media industry's ability to measure its audience sizes, Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) claims that AI can help. During a webinar titled "An Exclusive Debrief: Using AI to Solve Broadcast Media's Measurement Issue", Paul Cramer, Managing Director of Media and Broadcast at Veritone spoke to several media members in the audience, to address how AI can help through content intelligence, and advertising intelligence.

"For those of you who aren't familiar with Veritone, we help you manage and monetize your content using AI, and we work with over 2, 000 media brands in six countries across cultural environments," said Cramer, noting those brands include CBS News, CNBC, CNN, CNBC, Cox Radio and Television, Hearst Television, iHeartMedia and NBCUniversal.

Veritone recently announced it had enhanced its Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite to support future-proofing of client broadcast revenues. Their Advertising and Content Intelligence Suite offers a robust collection of AI-driven tools that enhance content management, advertising strategies, and audience engagement for media companies, advertisers, and broadcasters. The suite utilizes the aiWARE enterprise AI platform to deliver comprehensive capabilities in media monitoring, content discovery, ad verification, and analytics.

"Veritone's latest enhancements to our Advertising Content and Intelligence Suite empower our clients to adapt to new AI-powered media management methodologies and lead with sophisticated tools that help them to increase their ad revenue," said Sean King, General Manager for Veritone Media and Entertainment. "Our new enhancements prioritize data privacy and security and provide broadcasters with nearly instant insights, enabling them to make data-driven connections between ad placement and audience impact."

