Record Defense AI Spending Opens a Procurement Window

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – The Pentagon just carved out its first-ever standalone budget line for autonomy, requesting $13.4 billion for AI-driven platforms[1] across aerial, ground, and maritime domains. That spending lands as the U.S. Army outsources its entire helicopter pilot training pipeline[2] to a single contractor under a 26-year deal at Fort Rucker, replacing four fragmented contracts with one enterprise training up to 1,500 aviators per year. VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), and Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) are building the perception, training, and control systems at the center of this procurement cycle.

The Defense Innovation Unit is offering $100 million[3] to prototype vehicle-agnostic orchestration software capable of translating battlefield commander intent into coordinated autonomous execution across multi-domain fleets. Every service branch increased its AI allocation within the DoD's $66 billion IT budget for 2026[4], positioning autonomous sensing and cross-platform integration as the primary capability gaps driving procurement this cycle.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) recently demonstrated compelling real-world performance of SaverOne's RF-based Vulnerable Road User (VRU) detection platform in front of a major vehicle manufacturer, revealing technology capable of identifying pedestrians in complete darkness and behind physical obstructions where conventional sensors fail. The live test marked a significant step forward for pedestrian safety technology built on fundamentally different principles than anything currently deployed in the automotive sector.

Rather than depending on cameras, radar, or LiDAR, SaverOne's system detects electromagnetic signals emitted by mobile devices that pedestrians carry. This RF-based approach eliminates the line-of-sight requirement that limits every optical and laser-based sensor on the market today. For autonomous vehicle developers still grappling with edge-case failures, the distinction is critical: the system identifies threats that remain completely invisible to traditional perception stacks.

The controlled demonstration put the technology through scenarios designed to expose weaknesses in standard sensor arrays. As the test vehicle began moving, the VRU system immediately flagged nearby pedestrians before the driver or any onboard camera could establish visual contact. Dashboard warnings intensified as individuals crossed into the vehicle's projected trajectory. In back-to-back tests, the platform correctly identified two separate people concealed behind parked vehicles and maintained full detection accuracy through total darkness without any performance loss.

"This demonstration shows what happens when perception is no longer limited by line-of-sight," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. "The system detects human presence and movement where cameras and the human eye cannot, providing earlier awareness and more time to react. We believe this capability may represent an advancement in how vehicles and platforms understand their surroundings in certain use cases."

VisionWave established a strategic exchange agreement with SaverOne valued at $7.0 million across three stages. Upon milestone completion and shareholder approval, VisionWave could hold roughly 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis. The company is also exploring whether VRU architecture can be adapted for defense and security applications, including unmanned aerial and ground vehicles and fixed installations that require detecting concealed individuals.

VisionWave builds artificial intelligence, RF sensing, autonomous systems, and computational acceleration platforms for unmanned operations. The company has advanced capabilities across dual civilian and defense markets while integrating QuantumSpeed, acquired at a $99.6 million independent valuation, with proprietary qSpeed acceleration systems. VisionWave continues European expansion through distribution partnerships in Italy and Spain targeting critical infrastructure maintenance.

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) announced plans to develop the next generation of artificial intelligence technologies for aviation using the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform for aircraft safety, airspace integration and autonomy-ready systems. The companies have been working together since early 2025 to integrate the most powerful safety-capable AI computing module into future aircraft programs.

"CES has always been a launchpad for technologies that reshape industries, so we're proud to announce our AI collaboration with NVIDIA here," said Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer Aviation. "NVIDIA's AI compute capabilities and software stack give us the foundation to accelerate toward safer, smarter aircraft systems and modernize how aviation interfaces with the world's airspace."

Initial integration is already well underway with broader applications expected across manufacturing, aircraft fleet operations and pilot training. Archer Aviation plans to debut its integration at recently acquired Hawthorne airport in central Los Angeles, which is expected to be its operational hub for planned LA air taxi network operations.

