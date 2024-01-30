Admire 150 works from the remarkable Sobey collection assembled for the first time in Québec City.

QUÉBEC, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The striking, varied Generations: The Sobey Family and Canadian Art exhibition affords a unique perspective of Canadian creativity past and present. The exhibition includes emblematic figures of Canadian art such as:

Paul-Émile Borduas, Emily Carr, Maurice Cullen, Brenda Draney, Ursula Johnson, Brian Jungen, Cornelius Krieghoff, David Milne, Kent Monkman, Jean Paul Riopelle, Marc-Aurèle de Foy Suzor-Coté, Tom Thomson, etc. , who recount the narratives at the heart of our country's great history.

J.E.H. MacDonald (1873–1932), Morning, Lake O’Hara, 1926, Oil on canvas, 76,2 × 88,9 cm, Empire Company Limited, Stellarton, NS (CNW Group/Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec)

An amazing emotional voyage awaits you from sea to sea.

INVITATION TO THE MEDIA

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 - 10 A.M.

Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion

179, Grande Allée Ouest

Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1

Interviews are possible at the conclusion of the press visit with:

Jean-Luc Murray, Director General, MNBAQ

Sarah Milroy, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection Jennifer Withrow, Deputy Chief Curator of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Bernard Doucet, Executive Director, Sobey Art Foundation Anne-Marie Bouchard, Curator of Modern Art (1900-1949), MNBAQ



The McMichael Canadian Art Collection has produced the Generations: The Sobey Family and Canadian Art exhibition.

The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is a state corporation funded by the Gouvernement du Québec.

SOURCE Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

For further information: RESERVE NOW: Linda Tremblay, Head of Media Relations, [email protected], 418 262-4681