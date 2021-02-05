Generate Life Sciences expands presence in Canada with the introduction of California Cryobank ahead of the Canadian Fertility Show

Canadian families will have access to high-quality donor sperm through California Cryobank

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Generate Life Sciences today announced that California Cryobank, its donor sperm bank company, is launching in Canada. To introduce the company to the Canadian audience, Generate will be presenting two talks at the Canadian Fertility Show on February 6, 2021.

Following revisions to donor sperm testing regulations by Health Canada — which allow the United States Food and Drug Administration's testing kits to be used to screen donated sperm — aspiring parents in Canada now have access to California Cryobank as they go along their family building journey. The company's catalog contains nearly 400 highly screened, diverse and readily available donors, a subset of which currently meets Health Canada criteria. The number of Canadian compliant donors is expected to increase significantly in the coming months, as all new donors will be qualified for the Canadian market.

California Cryobank's services include advanced genetic screening and consultation with genetic counselors, psychological assessments with psychologists, unique DNA ancestry tools and donor profiles containing valuable information about every donor. This is all done with a focus on the safety, privacy and well-being of our clients and donor-conceived offspring, now and into the future.

"We're very excited about the launch of California Cryobank in Canada," says Pamela Richardson, Chief Operating Officer of Generate Life Sciences. "Our neighbors to the north will now have access to the world's largest donor sperm bank and gain a trusted partner with more than 40 years of experience. Our industry leadership is built on a foundation of innovation and scientific advancement as we continually strive to provide the highest quality services to our clients worldwide."

California Cryobank is not the first Generate Life Sciences company to launch across the U.S.-Canada border — Donor Egg Bank USA has been serving Canadian families since 2012, with a catalog of approximately 250 Health Canada-compliant egg donors. With increased access to Donor Egg Bank USA and California Cryobank, Generate hopes to help more families achieve their dream of having a child in the years to come.

For more information on California Cryobank in Canada, please visit www.cryobank.com/canada.

Canadian Fertility Show Presentations

Generate Life Sciences will present two talks at the 4th Annual Canadian Fertility Show, which aim to demystify assisted reproductive technologies by explaining topics such as the process of picking a sperm or egg donor, how genetic testing can be used, and what protections California Cryobank and Donor Egg Bank USA provide for parents.

These virtual presentations are available on the Canadian Fertility Show website for registrants and are part of lecture stream 2.

Title: Guaranteed baby? Frozen donor eggs from the USA

Presenter: Heidi Hayes, EVP Donor Egg Services

Date/Time: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. EST

Title: Tall, handsome, talented... and genetically compatible? Advice for selecting a sperm donor in the modern era

Presenter: Jaime Shamonki, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Generate Life Sciences

Date/Time: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 3:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. EST

