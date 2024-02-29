Acquisition further expands company's position as leading thin brick provider in North America

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- General Shale, North America's largest producer of building material solutions, announced today that it has acquired Summitville Tiles, a prominent producer of ceramic tile and thin brick solutions in the U.S. Today's closing further establishes General Shale as the leading supplier of innovative and sustainable masonry solutions throughout North America.

Headquartered in Ohio, where it derives its namesake, Summitville Tiles is well known for its premium-grade quarry tiles and high-durability industrial floor brick, plus an expansive line of tile care products. The company is the originator of Strata-Tile® ― a unique mixture of clays that emulate the earth's natural striations. In addition, Summitville's chemical-resistant brick floors are utilized in world-renowned breweries, dairies, bakeries, and leading brand food and packaging plants throughout the world.

"Summitville offers products unique to our portfolio, while further strengthening us as the market leader for thin brick solutions," says Charles Smith, president and CEO of General Shale. "This acquisition is an important step in furthering our position as the complete and sustainable solutions provider for the building envelope in North America."

The acquisition offers a strategic expansion of General Shale's thin brick portfolio, particularly in commercial precast and industrial solutions projects. Summitville's 25 colors include its unique wirecut, Landmark and Olde Towne® offerings, which now further expands General Shale's position as the industry's premier provider of clay thin brick solutions.

ABOUT GENERAL SHALE

Founded in 1928, General Shale is the North American subsidiary of wienerberger, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, and the world's largest producer of clay brick.

General Shale operates 28 manufacturing facilities, 26 retail stores and a network of more than 200 partnering distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada. Product solutions include an array of sizes, colors and textures in a wide variety of masonry materials to complete any residential, commercial or specialty architectural project. These materials include brick, thin masonry, stone, outdoor living products, concrete block and various building materials, which include Arriscraft Stone and Jet Stream pipes division products.

General Shale is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.generalshale.com.

For further information: Contact Information: Luke Guinn, 800-414-4661, [email protected]