The results of this year's Annual Report show a 17% increase in contacts to the independent dispute resolution service.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The General Insurance OmbudService (GIO) released the results of their 2024-2025 Annual Report at their Annual General Meeting in Toronto on October 23. For the second consecutive year, the organization has surpassed its highest number of contacts, responding to over 7,300 consumer inquiries. This marks the GIO's busiest year on record and an increase of 17% over the previous year.

"The figures in this year's Annual Report illustrate both the volume and complexity of the matters we handle, as well as our continued commitment to helping consumers resolve issues effectively," said April Schulze, CEO and Ombudsman, GIO.

2024-2045 Annual Report Highlights:

36,876 total website visitors

total website visitors 7,330 contacts received

contacts received 550 files escalated to Informal Conciliation

files escalated to Informal Conciliation 6 files escalated to Mediation

files escalated to Mediation 2 files escalated to Senior Adjudication

Furthermore, to manage its growth, GIO restructured its consumer service team this year to more efficiently manage the increasing number of complaints it is receiving from consumers. As a result, GIO has reduced the average time to close files from 48.3 days to 38.25 days, while increasing the average number of files closed per month from 432 to 655 files.

In addition, every five years GIO's Board of Directors appoints an independent third-party evaluator to conduct a review of its governance and operations and GIO is consistently found in compliance with all its prescribed guidelines. In its most recent independent review undertaken in 2022, GIO received five recommendations for improvement, which have now all been completed and implemented.

For over 23 years, GIO has been committed to providing Canadians with independent dispute resolution services for their property and casualty insurance disputes and we are proud to have served over 80,000 Canadians.

About the General Insurance OmbudService

The General Insurance OmbudService (GIO) is an independent organization, created in 2002, with the sole purpose of helping Canadian consumers resolve disputes or concerns with their property and casualty insurers. Our goal is to use our extensive experience and industry-related insight to work towards a fair resolution between individuals and their insurance providers. Any property and casualty insurance consumer in Canada who has a concern or dispute with one of GIO's subscriber insurance companies can initiate the process by contacting us with the details of their complaint. GIO's services are available free of charge, in both English and French. The majority of issues GIO deals with concern claims, interpretation of policy coverage, and policy processing and handling.

SOURCE General Insurance OmbudService

Media Contact: Taylor Jantzi, Global Public Affairs, [email protected]