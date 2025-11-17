LONDON, ON, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) and BAE Systems announced today that they have signed a teaming agreement to offer the BvS10 Beowulf platform for the Canadian Army's Domestic Arctic Mobility Enhancement (DAME) project.

This teaming agreement combines BAE Systems Hägglunds' deep expertise in all-terrain vehicle design with GDLS' extensive in-service support capabilities across Canada.

Beowulf is a dual-body all-terrain vehicle that provides outstanding mobility in extreme Arctic environments, and unparalleled manoeuvrability across mud, sand, muskeg, snow, ice, and deep water due to its amphibious capabilities. The vehicle boasts a battle-tested drivetrain derived from the BvS10 family, which is currently in operation in eight nations, six of which are NATO member countries. It is a low-risk, proven platform with demonstrated performance that can deliver the military capabilities needed for the defence of Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic.

"GDLS is proud to bring BAE Systems Hägglunds Beowulf to Canada to satisfy requirements for the DAME project," said Dave Haggerty, vice president and general manager of GDLS-Canada. "With nearly 50 years of working closely with the Canadian Armed Forces in complex project delivery and in-service support we will ensure that the platform remains supported and relevant wherever it is stationed. Our diverse military expertise and familiarity with customer needs will deliver made-in-Canada features tailored to national requirements. Beowulf and this partnership will provide Canada assurance of DAME's success."

"Arctic capability is critical for Canada, and the Beowulf will drive both current and future strategic objectives due to its ability to operate in extreme temperatures and unforgiving landscapes," said Tommy-Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds. "With a hot production line and a unified supply chain, the platform ensures long-term availability of spare parts and support for the Canadian Armed Forces, while offering seamless interoperability with military units across North America."

With GDLS and BAE Systems Hägglunds collaboration, the Beowulf platform will deliver a modern proven platform that will allow Canada to maintain a persistent presence in the Arctic and respond to emerging threats in concert with its allies and partners.

