General Dynamics Land Systems Signs Strategic Partnership with Government of Canada to Advance Defence Industrial Strategy

LONDON, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada (GDLS-Canada), a defence industry leader specializing in the design, manufacture and support of light- and medium-armoured combat vehicles, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Government of Canada. GDLS-Canada has received a nearly $2 billion dollar award for an additional 190 Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSVs) for Canada, and to produce an additional 35 vehicles for Ukraine.

This Strategic Partnership strengthens an already long-standing relationship between Canada and GDLS-Canada to achieve shared goals in the development, delivery and sustainment of wheeled armoured combat vehicle capability. This agreement streamlines the process for the joint development of future armoured combat vehicle technology, for integration of solutions to address existing and future threats on fielded fleets, and introduction of new capabilities for upgrades.

GDLS-Canada represents a key sovereign capability for Canada and has worked alongside the Government of Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for nearly 50 years to meet the needs of the Canadian Army, developing Canadian intellectual property and creating and sustaining over 13,400 Canadian jobs while contributing extensively to Canada's economy.

"Today, our team takes great pride in the opportunity to provide Canadian soldiers with the advanced combat vehicle platforms and support they need to succeed, while continuing to strengthen Canada's sovereign capabilities, its defence industrial base, and skilled workforce," said GDLS-Canada vice president and general manager, Dave Haggerty. "We are honoured that Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Minister of National Defence David McGuinty visited our London facility to make this announcement. With this strategic partnership agreement, General Dynamics, and our Canadian supply chain, look forward to supplying the Canadian Armed Forces with additional Armoured Combat Support Vehicles that will meet the next generation capability and operational requirements."

Since 1977, GDLS-Canada in London, Ontario has delivered more than 11,000 world-class Light Armoured Vehicles to Canada and allied nations and today employs 1,700 people supported by a network of over 600 suppliers across Canada.

Quick facts:

190 ACSVs contracted by an amendment to the existing GDLS-Canada ACSV contract, originally awarded for 360 ACSVs in 2019.

35 ACSV vehicles for Ukraine donation

GDLS-Canada has been building Canada strong for almost 50 years, since 1977

Over 600 suppliers across Canada support LAV production, impacting over 100 communities, sustaining over 13,400 jobs across Canada

General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada is also a strong contributor to Canada's global balance of trade, with more than 85% of its revenues coming from exports allowing it to maintain a strong domestic-based business and the cornerstone of Canada's defence industry.

About General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada

General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada employs approximately 1,700 people in London, Ontario, specializing in the design, manufacture and support of light- and medium-armored vehicles. More information about Land Systems–Canada is available at www.gdlscanada.com.

For more information about General Dynamics, please visit www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada

Jay Hancock, Tel: +1 519 964 5104, [email protected]