GENAI ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FIRST PAYMENT UNDER MAI CLOUD SUPPLY AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Generative AI Solutions Corp. ("GenAI" or the "Company") (CSE: AICO) (OTCQB: AICOF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MAI Cloud Solutions Inc. ("MAI Cloud"), has received the first payment in the amount of approximately $143,000 (the "Payment") in connection with the announcement of the delivery of artificial intelligence ("AI") compute equipment to an arm's length third-party customer headquartered in Silicon Valley (the "Customer") pursuant to a supply agreement dated July 12th, 2023 between MAI Cloud and the Customer (the "Supply Agreement") and the commencement of the related services thereunder. Pursuant to the Supply Agreement, MAI Cloud has agreed to, among other things, provide the Customer with access to approximately 350,000 hours per year of AI compute services (the "Services") using H100 graphics processing units for a proposed term of up to seven years (the "Term"). The Payment constitutes payment of a deposit for 10% of the first year's Services, plus the fees for Services provided under the Supply Agreement for the first month of the Term.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it continues to work on expanding its compute offerings as contemplated in a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") which was announced on August 25th, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, GenAI is working to procure and deliver approximately 17 million additional hours per year of AI compute time resources to be sold as services to an arm's length third party resulting in the sale of approximately 85 million AI compute hours over the next five years.

Ryan Selby, the Company's CEO, comments, "the receipt of the deposit payment and the payment for the first months' Services under the Supply Agreement marks an important milestone for GenAI. The Company is now revenue positive, with anticipated annual revenues of more than $850,000. In addition to the MOU, the Company also continues to explore various opportunities to increase its revenues and profitability. I believe the growth of MAI Cloud and our AI compute time services operations, in addition to the multiple AI-powered solutions that we are developing, will result in increased value for all our shareholders."

ABOUT GENERATIVE AI SOLUTIONS CORP.

GenAI is a pioneering artificial intelligence company focused on developing a vertically integrated AI solutions business through its proprietary MAI Cloud™ platform, with the development and commercialization of AI-powered tools and solutions for businesses and consumers across multiple industries. At GenAI, our mission is to harness the power of AI to create transformative products and services that benefit business and consumers across various sectors. Our team of talented AI professionals and engineers are dedicated to developing state-of-the-art AI-based solutions that have broad applicability and can be seamlessly integrated into diverse workflows. By leveraging our MAI Cloud™ platform and our expertise in machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics, we build versatile high-performance tools that redefine efficiency, productivity, and user experience.

For more information on GenAI, please visit www.genai-solutions.com.

