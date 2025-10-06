GENAI ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR AND WITHDRAWAL OF AUDIT REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Generative AI Solutions Corp. ("GenAI" or the "Company") (CSE: AICO) (OTCQB: AICOF) announces that its former auditor, Manning Elliott LLP ("Former Auditor"), has informed the Company that, effective September 29, 2025, it has resigned as the Company's auditor and has withdrawn its audit report dated May 30, 2024 (the "Audit Report") on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2024 (the "2024 Financial Statements"), and as a result the Audit Report should no longer be relied upon.

The Company's board of directors and audit committee have accepted the resignation and are in the process of appointing a successor auditor in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). The Company expects to fill the vacancy in short order.

There exist reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102) relating to disagreements and unresolved issues between the Company and the Former Auditor concerning certain aspects of the 2024 Financial Statements. Specifically, the Former Auditor expressed the view that there was insufficient audit evidence to support the valuation, accounting treatment, and economic rationale for certain transactions reflected in the 2024 Financial Statements. The board of directors and the audit committee of the Company discussed these matters with the Former Auditor however the issues were not resolved.

The Company is complying with all applicable requirements under NI 51-102 in respect of the Former Auditor's resignation and the corresponding Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice"). The Notice, together with the Former Auditor's response, will be made available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company will issue a further press release and make the necessary filings under NI 51-102 once a successor auditor has been appointed.

The Company remains subject to the failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on August 6, 2025, which prohibits trading in the Company's securities in Canada. The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 (the "2025 Filings") by the prescribed deadline of May 31, 2025.

It is anticipated that the FFCTO will remain in effect until such time as a successor auditor is appointed and the 2025 Filings, together with the audit report of the successor auditor for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, are completed and filed. While the FFCTO remains in effect, the Company's common shares will remain suspended from trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board,

Patrick Gray

CEO, Director and Chairman of the Board

Generative AI Solutions Corp.

About Generative AI Solutions Corp.

GenAI is an artificial intelligence company focused on developing a vertically integrated AI solutions business through its proprietary MAI Cloud™platform, with the development and commercialization of AI-powered tools and solutions for businesses and consumers across multiple industries.

For more information on GenAI, please visit www.genai-solutions.com.

