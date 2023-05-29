GENAI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Generative AI Solutions Corp. ("GenAI" or the "Company") (CSE: AICO) (‎FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: AICOF) is pleased to announce that it intends to raise up to Cdn$5,040,000 (the "Offering") through a non-brokered private placement of up to 9,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of Cdn$0.56 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the subscriber to acquire one additional Share at a price of Cdn$1.00 per Warrant for a period of two years from the applicable closing date.

The closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, approval of the Offering by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Offering may be closed in one or more tranches. The Company will not pay any finders fees in connection with the Offering. Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital.

The Offering will be completed pursuant to certain exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. None of the Units will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

