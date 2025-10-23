Geely Debuts EX5 in the UK, Driving Its Expansion into Europe's Rapidly-Growing EV Segment

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Geely Auto today officially launched the Geely EX5, an award-winning all-electric SUV, in the United Kingdom. This launch reinforces Geely Auto's commitment to sustainable mobility and its ambition to become a leading force in the European market.

Geely Auto has set ambitious goals for the UK market, targeting annual sales of 100,000 vehicles by 2030. This growth will be supported by a nationwide network of 100 sales and service outlets by 2026, complemented by a robust parts distribution and maintenance system – ensuring exceptional service for every owner across the country.

Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group, stated, "Entering the UK market marks a significant milestone in deepening Geely's European strategy and heralds a new chapter in electric mobility across Europe. We are committed to delivering innovative and sustainable products while building enduring relationships of mutual trust with our customers and partners. Geely Auto looks forward to advancing alongside the European market and co-creating the future."

Before entering the UK market, Geely Auto had already established a presence in 12 European countries, including Poland, Greece, and Croatia. Backed by world-class R&D centers across Europe and Asia and a strong business footprint, Geely Auto will continue to advance into key markets such as Italy, Germany, France, and Spain etc. Over the next five years, Geely Auto is scheduled to launch 15 new vehicles tailored for European consumers, aiming to establish itself as a mainstream automotive brand in Europe, supported by a network of over 1,000 sales outlets.

The Geely EX5's UK debut builds on impressive global momentum, with its availability in 33 countries and remarkable success across diverse markets. For example, Australia has embraced the model with exceptional enthusiasm, achieving rapid growth since its launch in March 2025. In Brazil, the EX5 dominated its segment, securing the number one sales position for two consecutive months following its official launch.

Geely Auto's parent company, Geely Holding Group, has maintained deep roots in the UK for nearly two decades. The company's presence began in 2006 with an investment and partnership with the London Taxi Company, which later became LEVC under Geely's ownership, and still produces the award-winning and zero-emission taxi vehicle. Since then, Geely Holding has expanded its footprint through strategic investment in iconic British brands such as Lotus and Aston Martin, driving innovation in electrification and luxury mobility.

Alice Huang