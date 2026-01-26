China's Best-Selling Model Geely EX2 Launched in Indonesia, Accelerating Global Expansion via Local Manufacturing

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Geely Auto launched the Geely EX2 in Indonesia and confirmed the start of local production, marking a key milestone in its localization strategy. Driven by a rapidly growing demand for smart, sustainable urban mobility, the launch of the Geely EX2 marks Geely Auto's shift from initial product introduction to deep market localization, integrating global technology standards with local manufacturing capabilities.

Geely EX2 launched in Indonesia

Indonesia is one of Geely Auto's strategically significant overseas markets, serving both as a key right-hand-drive market and a gateway to Southeast Asia. As the third model in Geely Auto's local production line-up – following the Geely Starray EM-i and Geely EX5 – the Geely EX2 underscores Geely Auto's dedication to strengthening the local electric vehicle ecosystem and its long-term commitment to Southeast Asia.

Designed for urban families and young professionals, the Geely EX2 delivers a "Smart Space Urban Car" experience, blending expressive design, intelligent technology, and a responsive, enjoyable driving experience. Comprehensive chassis adjustments tailored to Indonesia's roads and driving habits ensure comfort on uneven streets and optimal stability in urban conditions. The blind spot detection system is specifically engineered for heavy motorcycle traffic, while the 540° transparent chassis view--unique in its class – empowers drivers to navigate complex urban roads with confidence.

As part of its localization strategy, Geely Auto has officially commenced local assembly of the Geely EX2 in Indonesia, with 46.5% local content, reinforcing its commitment to contributing to a sustainable and competitive automotive ecosystem in the country. Working closely with local partners, the program facilitates technology transfer, workforce development, and the growth of the domestic supply chain, while ensuring that locally produced vehicles continue to meet Geely Auto's global quality and safety standards. Assembly quality is ensured via the Geely Manufacturing Enterprise System (GMES), maintaining consistency at every stage of production.

The Geely EX2 has continuously reshaped vehicle momentum across global markets. In 2025, it topped China's car sales across all categories, with 460,000 units sold that year and 530,000 sold since its debut. In Brazil, the model became the second best-selling EV within 16 days of its launch. Following its success in Thailand, the launch of the Geely EX2 in Indonesia further expands its presence in Southeast Asia. It advances Geely's ambition to sell the model in more than 100 countries worldwide.

SOURCE Geely Auto

Alice Huang, [email protected]