GEEKCO GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSXV: GKO) is pleased to announce the grants of an aggregate of 3,400,000 options to acquire as much class A shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.08 each, of which 2,400,000 options are granted to certain of its directors and officers. Geekco also grants 2,400,000 restricted share units to acquire as much class A shares of the Corporation to certain of its directors and officers. All said options and restricted share units are valid for 10 years and subject to any applicable regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange. Options are vesting in 25% increments per completed three-month period following their issue date. As to the restricted share units, they will all vest at the first anniversary from their issue date.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is at the forefront of innovative technology solutions that are reshaping modern marketing while driving economic activity across cities and neighborhoods by connecting consumers and businesses like never before. Its TellMe application allows users to discover nearby businesses in real time through an interactive map, access promotions and exclusive offers, and explore employment opportunities. For businesses, it provides a powerful platform to boost visibility, drive foot traffic, gather actionable data and measurable insights, and recruit future employees--all within a single, integrated application.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulation services provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Geekco Technologies inc

For more information, please contact: Geekco Technologies Corporation, Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (514) 402-6334, Email: [email protected], Website: www.geekcotechnologies.com