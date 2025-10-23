Gearlay Technologies Named #1 in Deloitte's 2025 Companies-to-Watch Ranking

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Gearlay Technologies Inc. has earned the top spot in Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50™ Companies-to-Watch category, recognized for an extraordinary 86,394% revenue growth between 2022 and 2024.

This award highlights Gearlay's rapid emergence as a leader in financial infrastructure, with systems that have already facilitated over $100 billion in trades. The company's technology powers high-volume transactions, financial ledgers, asset tokenization, and blockchain development.

"Our growth reflects a disciplined approach to engineering, decisive execution, and a sharp focus on market timing," said Abbas Abou Daya, CEO of Gearlay. "We're proud of our accomplishment and excited about the opportunities ahead."

Deloitte's Companies-to-Watch category spotlights emerging Canadian tech firms with strong potential to join the Future Fast 50. To qualify, companies must have generated at least $50,000 in revenue in 2022 and $2.5 million in 2024.

"The 2025 winners are redefining innovation in Canada's tech landscape," said Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 co-leader at Deloitte Canada. "Their agility and bold vision position them as key players in the next wave of industry transformation."

Brendan Cooper, fellow co-leader, added: "These companies are already challenging norms and accelerating change. Their momentum is a signal of the impact they're poised to make across Canada's financial and technology sectors."

About Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's leading tech awards initiative, recognizing growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise-Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. It operates in partnership with the North American Fast 500 program. Sponsors include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond, and The Globe and Mail.

About Gearlay Technologies

Gearlay Technologies builds high-performance financial infrastructure for trading, payments, and blockchain-based asset management. Its core systems support high-volume transactions, real-world asset tokenization, and exchange development. Headquartered in Vancouver and operating remotely, Gearlay is expanding rapidly and hiring across engineering, product, and operations.

SOURCE Gearlay Technologies

Media Contact: Josef Zankowicz, [email protected]