Gearlay Lands #3 on The Globe and Mail's 2025 Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Gearlay Technologies is pleased to announce it has ranked third on the 2025 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth.

Gearlay earned its spot with three-year growth of 8,268 percent. "We are exceptionally pleased with our financial performance and the important work our growing team continues to deliver," said Abbas Abou Daya, CEO. "On a four-year basis our growth rate is even higher, making Gearlay one of the fastest growing technology companies in Canada."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About Gearlay Technologies

Gearlay Technologies develops financial infrastructure that enables faster and more efficient trading and payments. Its work includes high-volume transaction systems, financial ledgers, real-world asset tokenization, and blockchain exchange development. Gearlay's core infrastructure has already facilitated more than $100 billion in trades. The company is expanding rapidly, with plans to double its team this year. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, and operating as a remote-first organization, Gearlay is seeking talented individuals to help solve the most complex problems in finance.

