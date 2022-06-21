GE Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in General Electric Company Common Stock

Any person or entity that purchased GE common stock on a U.S. exchange during the period from October 16, 2015 and January 16, 2018 is eligible for compensation from the GE Fair Fund subject to certain other eligibility limitations described in the Plan.

Eligible Security

General Electric Common Stock – (GE) CUSIP: 369604103

Determination of Recovery Amount

The amount of compensation will be determined in accordance with the Plan and will vary based on the dates of transactions in GE common stock, the number of shares purchased and/or sold, and the total dollar value of eligible claims submitted to GE Fair Fund.

How to Apply?

You must submit a completed claim form and supporting documentation on or before the claims deadline. The easiest way to participate is to file a claim online through the GE Fair Fund website: GEfairfund.com. If you are not able to utilize the online filing, you may download a copy of the claim form from the website and mail the completed claim form to the GE Fair Fund at the address shown below. You may also request a claim form by calling us toll free at (800) 511-6120, or by sending an email request to [email protected].

Claim Filing Deadline

Claim forms must be postmarked no later than midnight on October 19, 2022.

APPLY NOW!

GE Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6978, Syracuse, NY 13217-6978.

Toll free number: (800) 511-6120.

